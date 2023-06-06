World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY 2023: Food safety can be defined as methods to ensure that food is prepared, stored, delivered and consumed in a manner that ensures adequate nutrition and good health. Food safety also relates to the prevention of foodborne illnesses that are contracted due to the presence of certain pathogens and toxins that can cause health hazards.

Around 4,20, 000 deaths reportedly occur each year due to foodborne diseases, noted the World Health Organisation (WHO). World Food Safety day is celebrated on June 7 annually across the globe to highlight the importance of maintaining food standards. Below, we look at the day’s theme, its history and significance.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme

The theme of this year’s World Food Safety Day is “Food standards save lives.” Most people depend on the information in the packaging of consumable items to know whether their food is safe. These food safety standards guide farmers and those who process food. The amount of additives, contaminants, pesticide residues and veterinary drugs that can safely be consumed by us, measuring, packaging and transporting them, are also determined under these standards. Labels on nutrition and allergens also help customers make an informed decision.

World Food Safety Day 2023: History

The Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), which implements the FAO/WHO Food Standards Programme, supported a proposal to celebrate World food Safety day, in 2016. A year later, in July, the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in its 40th session supported the idea by adopting a resolution which was supported by WHO.

Finally, on December 20, 2018, World Food Safety day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 73/250. Further, the World Health Assembly passed the resolution WHA73.5, on August 3, 2020, to recognise and highlight the importance of World Food Safety Day as an important pedestal to create all-round awareness about food safety, prevention of foodborne illness worldwide and strengthening global efforts to maintain food safety.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Significance

Modern farming practices have led to a rise in accumulation of pesticides, chemicals and additives in food which, if not regulated, will harm consumers. Water contamination is also a major problem. World Food Safety Day ensures that food standards are adhered to ensure optimum health for all consumers.