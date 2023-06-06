World Food Safety Day 2023: Tips to Follow To Keep Your Food Safe

What does food safety mean to you - is it the same as eating healthy or is it more than that? Food Safety goes beyond healthy eating which requires you to monitor what you consume.

For food to be healthy, it also must be safe to eat. Food safety needs to be checked at every point from harvest to transport to processing to storage and finally during food preparation and storage by the consumers. Food Safety aims to prevent the contamination of food and reduce the risk of foodborne diseases.

Globally one out of ten people fall ill from eating contaminated food every year. Unsafe food has adverse effects on health and well-being as well as negative economic consequences for families and businesses also. Further, foodborne illnesses are more prevalent amongst the vulnerable group (the elderly, children under five and poor populations).

“Food Standards Save Lives” is announced as this year’s theme for the World Food Safety Day by the FAO which is celebrated every year on 7th June.

Dr. Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali Program, Arogya World shares the causes of food spoilage. It can happen due to several reasons:

Buying poor quality food

Not checking food labels

Not refrigerating or freezing foods as per the need

Refrigerator / freezer not working properly

Chemical reactions – rancidity in fats, hydrogen swell

Action of insects can damage and contaminate grains

Microbiological action like mold on the bread or souring of milk

Presence of contaminants in grains like stones, grit

Natural enzymatic changes eg. over-ripening of fruits and vegetables

Most importantly poor handling of food, not maintaining hygiene of cooking space, storage space and personal hygiene.

Dr Pasi discusses some important tips to keep your food safe at home:

Keep a clean and sanitized kitchen - Use clean utensils and disinfect surfaces like kitchen slab and cleaning materials like scrubs and sinks. Maintain good personal hygiene:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and while handling food as microorganisms are easily transferred from hands to food during meal preparation and consumption.

Wear clean clothes. Use an apron while cooking. Keep nails trimmed. Cover cuts with bandages. Keep your hair tied.