World Gin Day 2023: 3 Gin-Based Cocktails You Must Try At Home

Even though a lot of people are of the opinion that Gin is an acquired taste, it is actually a preferred alcohol among youngsters. Most gin lovers love opting for it because of its versatile taste that can almost blend in with anything and everything. This is also a major reason why there are so many gin-based cocktails that are easily available at a bar.
Ahead of World Gin Day, if you are looking to celebrate the occasion with a few cocktails and do not feel like heading to the bar, then you have nothing to worry about because we have got your back. Here are three amazing gin-based cocktails you can try making at home.
Hot G&T
A truly fantastic alternative to mulled wine, a Hot G&T made with tonic syrup after your very first sip will end up becoming your go-to cocktail to beat the blues. If you have a sore throat, make sure you try this out
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Sipsmith London Dry Gin
- 1-part tonic syrup
- Hot water
- Orange twist (to garnish)
Method:
- Start by combining the gin and tonic syrup in a mug or heat-proof stem glass.
- Stir well.
- Top with boiling water.
Glassware: Mug/Heat Proof Stem Glass
Garnish: Orange Twist
Negroni
This is a bracingly bitter, herbaceously complex drink yet at the same time it is still very refreshing, this Negroni recipe is meant to soothe your palette.
Ingredients:
- 25ml Sipsmith dry Gin
- 25ml sweet vermouth
- 25ml Campari
- orange twist (to garnish)
- cloves, to garnish (optional)
Method:
- Fill a mixing glass with ice.
- Add all the ingredients to the mixing glass and stir about 20-25 times.
- Strain the mix into an ice-filled Rocks glass.
- Make sure to garnish with an orange twist, studded with cloves
Glassware: Rocks glass
Garnish: orange twist, cloves
Strawberry & Elderflower G&T
One sip of this rose-and-chamomile-scented cocktail and you will feel like you have strolled into a secret garden, how dreamlike, right?
Ingredients:
- 50ml dry Gin
- 20ml chamomile tea (cold brew)
- 1 bar-spoon rose jam
- 10ml sugar syrup
- 20ml lemon juice
- 1 egg white
Method:
- Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice and shake (dry shake).
- Add ice and shake again.
- Double strain into a chilled glass.
- Garnish with dried rose petals.
Glassware: Highball Glass
Garnish: Rose petals
These cocktails are for every reason and the season. Cheers!