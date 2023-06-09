CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMiss World 2023Summer Ethnic WearGoogle DoodleGabriella Demetriades
Home » Lifestyle » World Gin Day 2023: 3 Gin-Based Cocktails You Must Try At Home
1-MIN READ

World Gin Day 2023: 3 Gin-Based Cocktails You Must Try At Home

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 19:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Doesn't this seem absolutely delectable? (Image: Shutterstock)

Doesn't this seem absolutely delectable? (Image: Shutterstock)

Not only are these cocktails amazingly delectable but they are also very simple to make and can be made in a jiffy

Even though a lot of people are of the opinion that Gin is an acquired taste, it is actually a preferred alcohol among youngsters. Most gin lovers love opting for it because of its versatile taste that can almost blend in with anything and everything. This is also a major reason why there are so many gin-based cocktails that are easily available at a bar.

Ahead of World Gin Day, if you are looking to celebrate the occasion with a few cocktails and do not feel like heading to the bar, then you have nothing to worry about because we have got your back. Here are three amazing gin-based cocktails you can try making at home.

Hot G&T

A truly fantastic alternative to mulled wine, a Hot G&T made with tonic syrup after your very first sip will end up becoming your go-to cocktail to beat the blues. If you have a sore throat, make sure you try this out

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Sipsmith London Dry Gin
  • 1-part tonic syrup
  • Hot water
  •  Orange twist (to garnish)

RELATED NEWS

Method:

  • Start by combining the gin and tonic syrup in a mug or heat-proof stem glass.
  • Stir well.
  • Top with boiling water.

Glassware: Mug/Heat Proof Stem Glass

Garnish: Orange Twist

Negroni

This is a bracingly bitter, herbaceously complex drink yet at the same time it is still very refreshing, this Negroni recipe is meant to soothe your palette.

Ingredients:

  • 25ml Sipsmith dry Gin
  • 25ml sweet vermouth
  • 25ml Campari
  • orange twist (to garnish)
  • cloves, to garnish (optional)

Method:

  • Fill a mixing glass with ice.
  • Add all the ingredients to the mixing glass and stir about 20-25 times.
  • Strain the mix into an ice-filled Rocks glass.
  • Make sure to garnish with an orange twist, studded with cloves

Glassware: Rocks glass

Garnish: orange twist, cloves

Strawberry & Elderflower G&T

One sip of this rose-and-chamomile-scented cocktail and you will feel like you have strolled into a secret garden, how dreamlike, right?

Ingredients:

  • 50ml dry Gin
  •  20ml chamomile tea (cold brew)
  •  1 bar-spoon rose jam
  •  10ml sugar syrup
  • 20ml lemon juice
  • 1 egg white

Method:

  • Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice and shake (dry shake).
  • Add ice and shake again.
  • Double strain into a chilled glass.
  • Garnish with dried rose petals.

Glassware: Highball Glass

Garnish: Rose petals

These cocktails are for every reason and the season. Cheers!

About the Author
Shreeja Bhattacharya
Shreeja Bhattacharya, possesses an unwavering passion for writing. Her profound interests span across diverse domains such as literature, cinema, art,...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gin
  2. Cocktail Recipes
  3. cocktail
  4. lifestyle
first published:June 09, 2023, 19:06 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 19:06 IST