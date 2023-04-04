CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mahavir Jayanti 2023Shivaji Maharaj Death AnniversaryRamadan 2023Womens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Lifestyle » World Health Day 2023: 10 Reasons Why You Need A Full Body Check Up
1-MIN READ

World Health Day 2023: 10 Reasons Why You Need A Full Body Check Up

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 20:40 IST

New Delhi, India

From detecting hidden illnesses to improving your quality of life, we will explore how full body check-ups can help you maintain optimal health and well-being

From detecting hidden illnesses to improving your quality of life, we will explore how full body check-ups can help you maintain optimal health and well-being

While many people tend to neglect regular check-ups due to busy schedules, it's crucial to prioritize your health by undergoing a full body check-up once a year

Regular health check-ups are vital for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. They can help you identify potential health issues early on, allowing for prompt intervention and treatment. A full body check-up is a comprehensive examination that evaluates your overall health, including blood tests, physical exams, and other diagnostic tests. While many people tend to neglect regular health check-ups due to busy schedules, it’s crucial to prioritize your health by undergoing a full body check-up at least once a year. From detecting hidden illnesses to improving your quality of life, we will explore how full body check-ups can help you maintain optimal health and well-being. Dr Bharat Agarwal, Consultant Internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai shares a list of ten reasons why you need a full body check-up, highlighting the benefits of this preventive healthcare measure. 

  1. Early detection of diseases: A full body check-up can detect diseases in their early stages, which can improve your chances of successful treatment and recovery.
  2. Prevention of serious health issues: Regular check-ups can help prevent serious health problems such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.
  3. Assessment of your overall health: A full body check-up can provide you with a comprehensive assessment of your overall health, including your physical and mental health.
  4. Evaluation of your lifestyle: Check-ups can help you evaluate your lifestyle and identify areas where you can make positive changes to improve your health.
  5. Management of chronic conditions: For individuals with chronic conditions such as hypertension, regular check-ups can help manage the condition and prevent complications.
  6. Advice on healthy living: Check-ups can provide you with advice on healthy living, including exercise and nutrition recommendations.
  7. Mental health evaluation: Mental health is an important aspect of overall health, and check-ups can help evaluate your mental health and identify any issues that need to be addressed.
  8. Early detection of cancer: Regular check-ups can help detect cancer in its early stages, which can improve your chances of successful treatment and recovery.
  9. Monitoring of medication and treatment: For individuals taking medication or undergoing treatment, regular check-ups can help monitor their progress and adjust treatment plans as needed.
  10. Peace of mind: Regular check-ups can give you peace of mind, knowing that you are taking steps to maintain your health and prevent serious health problems.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. health
  2. healthy living
  3. lifestyle
first published:April 04, 2023, 20:40 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 20:40 IST