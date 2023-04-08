World Health Day 2023: 6 Types Of Face Acids In Skincare and Their Benefits

Skin care ingredients and various acids play a significant role in skin care routines by addressing specific skin concerns and improving overall skin health. Using acids as part of a skincare routine can provide many benefits for the skin, but it depends on the individual’s skin type, concerns, and tolerance.

Acids can help exfoliate and brighten the skin by removing dead skin cells, unclogging pores, and improving skin texture. They can also help with hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and acne.

However, it’s important to note that not all acids are created equal, and some can be harsh or irritating for certain skin types. For example, those with sensitive skin may want to avoid strong acids like glycolic acid and opt for milder ones like lactic acid or mandelic acid.

It’s also essential to introduce acids slowly into your routine and to use them as directed, as overuse can lead to irritation, dryness, and even damage to the skin barrier. It’s best to consult with a skincare professional or dermatologist to determine which acids are suitable for your skin type and how often to use them.

Incorporating acids into your skincare routine can be beneficial, but it’s crucial to do so carefully and cautiously to avoid any negative effects on the skin. Let’s get a lowdown on the various acids and their uses.

Dr Preeti Savardekar, Consultant Dermatologist, DVD. DDV, FCPS and Dr Rickson Pereira, MD, FCPS, DDV(CPS), Medical Adviser for Entod Pharmaceuticals share the various acids and their uses for different skin types:

Niacinamide: When applied topically, niacinamide has the potential to increase skin hydration by preventing the loss of moisture from the skin into the environment. “Due to its natural anti-inflammatory properties, it’s a fantastic ingredient for soothing irritated skin and is especially suitable for people with sensitive skin. Because of the multitude of benefits, it provides for the skin, niacinamide can be seamlessly incorporated into any skincare routine. Not only can it assist in boosting collagen production, but its gentle, anti-inflammatory properties can also help reduce the risk of irritation from other active ingredients like retinols and AHAs such as glycolic acid. Retinol: Retinol, a type of vitamin A, is a multi-functional skincare ingredient that offers a wide range of benefits. It enhances skin cell production, unblocks pores, and exfoliates the skin, resulting in increased collagen production and reduced fine lines and wrinkles. However, individuals with sensitive skin or allergies may prefer to use alternative anti-aging or skin-clearing products, as retinol can cause irritation. It’s worth noting that retinol usage increases skin’s sensitivity to the sun, so it’s important to apply sunscreen and minimize sun exposure while using retinol-based products. AHA: The primary function of AHAs is to gently remove the uppermost layer of your skin through exfoliation. Not only that, they are also loaded with numerous benefits such as antioxidant, anti-acne, acne-fighting, and collagen-boosting properties that are beneficial for your skin. Moreover, AHAs have the ability to encourage the production of collagen by removing the old collagen fibers, which can ultimately improve the overall texture of your skin. For individuals with dry skin and surface-level skin concerns such as acne scars, AHAs can be an excellent choice. Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid is highly prized for its moisturizing benefits and exceptional moisture retention properties. It supports the skin in retaining moisture and promoting tissue regeneration, which is an essential part of the healing process for damaged skin. Furthermore, hyaluronic acid can aid in smoothing skin roughness and increasing skin elasticity, resulting in a plumper, more youthful appearance. It can also be highly effective in reducing the depth of wrinkles and improving skin firmness and elasticity. Hyaluronic acid is generally well-tolerated by all skin types and is unlikely to cause any negative reactions when applied topically. Ceramides: Ceramides, a type of lipid found in skin cells, make up a significant portion of the outermost layer of the skin. They play a crucial role in retaining moisture in the skin and protecting the body from harmful bacteria and other external factors. When the levels of ceramides in the skin decrease, which is a common occurrence with age, the skin can become dry and dehydrated. By improving the skin’s barrier function, ceramides help to prevent dryness, irritation, and signs of aging, keeping the skin hydrated, plump, and healthy. Topical application of ceramides is generally safe and effective for all skin types. Salicylic: Salicylic acid is a popular naturally derived ingredient used for mild to moderate acne. This ingredient helps to exfoliate the skin’s top layer by eliminating dead cells and reducing inflammation, which can minimize the number of blemishes that appear. It speeds up the healing process, and also unclogs blocked pores and hence it is categorized as a keratolytic agent, for its excellent exfoliating properties. It softens and sheds the outermost layer of skin cells, revealing smoother, more youthful-looking skin. However, it is important to note that salicylic acid may cause skin irritation and dryness, particularly in those who have sensitive skin or those who use it excessively.

