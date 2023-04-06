World Health Day 2023: Easy Tips And Tricks To Focus On Your Health

Maintaining good health is essential to lead a happy and fulfilling life. However, with the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it’s easy to overlook our health and well-being. That’s why it’s important to prioritize our health, starting from our homes. The phrase “health starts at home" emphasizes the significance of creating a healthy environment that fosters good habits and behaviors. By implementing easy tips and tricks such as healthy eating, exercise, stress management, and good sleep habits, we can make significant strides towards improving our health.

Mahek Mody, CEO and co-founder, Up⤴ says, “While some may believe that the only way to ‘good health’ requires significant lifestyle changes or strict diets, counting calories and working out for hours. The truth is much simpler, a healthy life begins at home. By adopting small and impactful changes in our daily routine, we can improve our overall well-being.”

Dr Sunil Havannavar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur affirms that by adding, “Maintaining good health is not just about visiting a doctor regularly or taking medication, it involves the choices we make every day.”

Here are some easy tips on how one can start focusing on their health at home:

Move More

Regular exercise is important for your health, but it doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Find activities you enjoy, such as walking, yoga, Zumba, or dancing, and aim to move your body for at least 30 minutes a day. Adopting movement through the day will have a high impact on your overall health. Dr Havannavar, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur adds, “Incorporating movement throughout the day will have a significant impact on your health. Exercising does not have to involve expensive gym memberships. Simple activities like walking, cycling, or swimming can be effective ways to keep physically active.” Get Adequate Sleep

Sleep is an integral part of your health. Ensuring that you get a minimum of six to eight hours of sleep every night is crucial. Priyanka Salot, co-founder, The Sleep Company, says, “I cannot stress enough the importance of good sleep hygiene. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule, setting bedtime routines, and creating a sleep-friendly environment are proactive steps towards better sleep. Let’s prioritize our sleep and take proactive measures to ensure we get the restful sleep our bodies need for optimal health." You will find it easier to fall asleep and wake up more rested, if you aren’t carrying the stress of the day to bed every night. Stay Hydrated

Maintaining good health is contingent on consuming sufficient water. Keep a reusable water bottle handy and set reminders to drink water throughout the day. “A simple formula you can use to measure how much water to drink - for every 20 kgs of weight you need 1 litre of water. This formula allows you to customise your hydration, rather than follow the generic 8 glass rule which might leave some of you still feeling thirsty,” adds Mody. Opt for Home-Cooked food

Eating at home has numerous benefits on both our health and our wallets. Mody states, “You control the quality and quantity of ingredients used, reduce intake of sugar and fat and manage your portion size. Also, eating at home is more cost-effective than ordering in. Every 10 orders you make, be it dessert or an evening snack in a city like Bengaluru for example, can cost you up to INR 5000.”

Nowadays cooking has become much easier with Smart Cooking Assistants like delishUp⤴, which offer cooking, chopping, and stirring all in one jar, along with features like guided recipes and auto-temperature control on its 8-inch touch screen. So the next time you’re tempted to order in, consider staying in and whipping up a delicious meal in your own kitchen, minus the hassle of actually cooking.

Dr Debarpan Roy Chowdhury, B.H.M.S (N.I.H) shares, “Being healthy is a lifestyle choice and one can easily make small tweaks in their habits or routines to work towards being healthier. Moving more, keeping oneself hydrated, good sleep hygiene, and incorporating nutritious food into diets are all easy ways of maintaining your health. Additionally, one should have regular check-ups with their doctor so as to not miss out on any large-scale lifestyle problems.”

One should start small and make incremental changes to your daily habits. “With a bit of time and consistency, you will see a change in how you feel and your energy through the day. It’s still not too late to keep your resolutions for 2023,” signs off Mody.

