WORLD HEALTH DAY 2023: This year, the World Health Organization (WHO) will mark its 75th anniversary. It was established in 1948 by nations from all over the world to salubriousness, protect the vulnerable, and ensure that everyone has access to the best possible well-being. Since then, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to raise awareness about different syndromes and highlight the importance of maintaining good health.

The theme for this year is Health For All. We all know that a good diet is vital for maintaining a fit body and mind. It provides the necessary nutrients, energy, and antioxidants for optimal functioning.

On World Health Day, let us glance at various food options that will help you to remain fit and healthy:

Fruits and vegetables

To maintain good health, it’s important to include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Make sure you add leafy greens like kale and spinach, which are high in vitamins and minerals, and include fruits like blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, oranges, apples, and grapefruits. Whole grains

These include whole wheat, oats, and brown rice, which are high in fibre and important nutrients such as vitamin B and iron. For better health, choose whole grains over refined grains. Lean protein

Try adding fish, poultry, beans, lentils, and tofu to your diet, which are all good sources of protein without the added saturated fat that is found in red meat. Nuts and seeds

Some of the best nuts and seeds for good health include almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds. These are all high in healthy fats, protein, fiber, and important nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium. Low-fat dairy

Adding skim milk, low-fat yoghurt, and reduced-fat cheese to your diet will help you to maintain good bone health. These are good sources of calcium and vitamin D. Healthy fats

Olive oil, avocado, and fatty fish such as salmon, are considered healthy fats, all rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These fats are important for heart health and brain function. Water

Staying hydrated is important for overall health. It is recommended to drink at least 8 cups of water per day to stay hydrated and support optimal bodily function.

In addition to these foods, it is important to limit your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and saturated and trans fats. Apart from this, regular physical activity, stress management, and adequate sleep are also important for optimal health.

