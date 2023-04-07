World Health Day 2023: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Malaika Arora, Celebs Who Inspire Us to Prioritise Fitness

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2023: Apart from entertaining us with their movies, Bollywood stars are known for their glamour and style. Many even inspire us to remain fit and healthy. From Hrithik Roshan’s workout routine to Malaika Arora’s dedication towards a healthy lifestyle, there are many celebrities who time and again show us how to stay healthy and fit. They serve as a reminder that a healthy lifestyle is essential for physical and mental well-being. Today on World Health Day, let’s have a look at B-town stars who never fail to leave us motivated with their healthy lifestyle.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood’s fitness icon, is a true inspiration when it comes to health and fitness. He is known for his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, both in terms of his diet and exercise routine. The actor serves as a true role model for those looking to improve their fitness levels.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, the young talented actress, is a total fitness enthusiast. She follows a strict diet and is known for her dedication to staying fit. Alia regularly shares her fitness journey on social media, inspiring her fans to prioritise their well-being. Her commitment to fitness is an inspiration to all who aspire to live a healthy lifestyle.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is well-known for his commitment to fitness. He is a firm believer in the importance of exercise, and has made it a part of his daily routine. He is an inspiration to millions of fans who look up to him for his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a role model for many. Fitness-focused Malaika Arora balances her days by doing yoga, pilates, and strength training. In her Instagram posts, she makes it easy for her fans to follow a particular asana with all the benefits one could achieve.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is always seen advocating for a healthy lifestyle. He is known for his disciplined workout routine and his commitment to maintaining a balanced diet. Akshay’s commitment towards staying fit is an encouragement to all those who seek to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan often shares her fitness journey with her ‘darshaks’ on Instagram. Sara’s workout routine includes a combination of cardio, strength training, and yoga, and she also follows a balanced diet. Sara’s journey towards a healthier lifestyle is a reminder that it’s never too late to start working towards our fitness goals.

