World Health Day 2023: Technology And Its Role In Providing Better Healthcare

The role of technology in easing our lives and bringing about a paradigm shift in the way we live, learn, work is there in front of us to see. Technological advancements gained momentum from a small beginning in 1950’s – 1960’s when the first computer was installed in ISI, Kolkata. Since then to its present day, the pace of technological progress has been nothing short of exhilarating and probably faster than a 100-metres sprint race. Year 2010 to present, aptly called Fourth Industrial Revolution, technology has become fully integrated into our daily lives. IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Technology, Robots are here to automate human tasks. Not to forget Internet, mobile technologies among others.

One of the most visible areas where technology can be seen “at work” is in the healthcare space. “For our country to become the health capital of the world, I believe that our health sector should be more tech-enabled with indigenously developed technologies and medical equipment. Even though we witnessed some great developments in our country during COVID times, they were too little from the point of view of our dominance in the health sector of the world,” says Dr Vishwajyoti Srivastava, President and COO, SS Innovations.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a rude awakening to quickly rally our resources and harness technology to deliver health care in remote locations. Tele Medicine witnessed an uptick during this period – thanks to internet penetration and mobile technology (read: 4G). “With the next wave (5G) just round the corner, this technology will usher in the next wave of revolution in remote healthcare ensuring that people living in Tier 3 cities and other remote parts of the country have access to timely and qualitative healthcare. It is high time that we “Decentralise Excellence”, so that patients will not have to travel long distances to receive the best care,” adds Dr Srivastava.

With Health For All as the theme for this year’s World Health Day, it is the opportune moment for India to take the lead in taking qualitative and timely healthcare to the remotest parts of the country. Good healthcare is after all, what the populace expects and deserves. “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have. It is the measure by which all nations should progress towards and strive for. The government should not only support and encourage Indian companies that develop health technologies but also promote them by incentivising their growth and giving them more opportunities than the international companies,” opines Dr Srivastava.

The advent of Robotic Surgeries is yet another defining moment in the Indian healthcare segment. Dr Srivastava feels as we grow with a mission to create an Atmanirbhar Bharat with ‘Make in India’ as our mantra, it is important for more and more private enterprises to create technologies that can revolutionize the health sector by making it cost-effective and provide technologically advanced solutions to each human being.

Robotic Surgeries are a boon to those for whom surgery is the last and only option. Minimal blood loss, lesser hospital stays, faster recovery time and above all, the precision of robotic assisted surgical procedures is second to none. SS Innovations has taken initiative in this direction by innovating and developing one of the most advanced surgical robotic systems – the SSI MANTRA, India’s first indigenous multi-arm surgical robotic system, which can create the most advanced health facility for the common man.

