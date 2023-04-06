World Health Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Celebrations

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2023: April 7 is marked as World Health Day. The day is marked annually in accordance with the World Health Organization’s aim to address health-related issues and to drive worldwide attention to the importance of global health. Every year on April 7th, the day commemorates the establishment of WHO in 1948. WHO also aims to highlight a theme in the wellness and medical worlds in order to spread awareness on topics ranging from mental health to insurance.

World Health Day: History

The idea for World Health Day was first proposed in 1948 by the first World Health Assembly, governing body of the WHO. A proposal was passed to create a new and independent organization solely dedicated to discussing health topics and as many as 61 countries signed the agreement on April 7 in 1948.

The first World Health Day was celebrated on 22 July 1949, however, to encourage more student participation, the date was later changed to 7 April.

World Health Day: Significance

The aim of World Health Day has been to create value and awareness about not just physical health but mental and emotional well-being as well. The importance of improving the health conditions of people living in poor regions around the world has also been a major goal behind the celebration of World Health Day.

The WHO runs 11 health campaigns, including World Hepatitis Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Chagas Disease Day, World Patient Safety Day, World Immunisation Week, World No Tobacco Day, World AIDS Day, World Malaria Day, World Blood Donor Day and World Antimicrobial Week.

World Health Day: Celebration & Theme

The WHO has been organising several international events for the celebration of World Health Day. Every year a theme is decided, and all the events are centred around that theme. In order to spread the importance of good health among the young generation, several seminars, workshops, discussions, and debates are organised in schools and colleges. To mark 75 years of achieving improved public health, the WHO has decided to keep its theme ‘Health For All’.

