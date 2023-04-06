World Health Day 2023: Listen to These 10 Podcasts and Audiobooks for Expert Health Advice

A healthy way of life is not a means to an end but a requisite to function and live a fulfilling life. To recognize the importance of health awareness and honor the contributions made by the World Health Organization (WHO), World Health Day is celebrated every year on 7th April. This year the theme of World Health Day is ‘Health For All’; to mark the same, we have curated a list of 10 must-listen audiobooks and podcasts on Audible. Discover diet tips, sustainable weight loss, harnessing mindfulness, intermittent fasting methods, and more through these handpicked titles that will help you transform your health and focus on both your physical and mental well-being.

Indian Food Wisdom by Rujuta Diwekar

Written and Narrated by: Rujuta Diwekar

Looking to gain valuable insights into achieving success and wellbeing in the modern world? Then this must-listen podcast featuring Chanakya’s Seven Pillars construct is the perfect choice for World Health Day. Through this podcast, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from some of India’s most successful figures in business and beyond, including Mr. Narayana Murthy, Dr. Santrupt Misra, Vinita Bali, Subroto Bagchi, Raamdeo Agrawal, and D. Sivanandhan. With their unique perspectives and insights, this show is an essential resource for anyone looking to achieve success and wellbeing in their personal and professional lives.

Superfoods ke Super Rahasya

Written by: Audiomatic.in; Narrated by: Dr Dimple Jain, Vijayta Saran

This podcast explores the incredible benefits of superfoods commonly found in Indian kitchens. While many people associate superfoods with Western diets, this podcast shows that there are several everyday items – such as ragi, makhana, moringa, ghee, haldi, jackfruit, coconut, and more – that can act as superheroes for your health. Listen to this podcast to learn how to harness the power of these ordinary items to protect your health in extraordinary ways.

Kya Lifestyle Hai

Written and Narrated by: Siddhant Bhargava

Looking for expert nutrition and lifestyle advice to boost your health on World Health Day? Look no further as Audible has the ideal podcast for you by celebrity nutritionist, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava. As the nutrition and calorie manager for some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Dr. Bhargava has exclusive tips and insights that you can learn on how to take small, manageable steps each day to improve your mind, gut, and overall well-being. Best of all, you won’t need to shell out a single rupee for a personal trainer – this podcast has got you covered!

Sukoon

Written by: Ideabrew Studios

Seeking peace of mind in this hard knock life? Overwhelmed by anxiety, societal impediments, and a lack of work-life balance? Take a step towards prioritizing your mental well-being by tuning into Audible to listen to this podcast that focuses on disconnecting from the stresses of daily life. Each day, we face a barrage of tough decisions, never-ending tasks, and intense competition that can weigh heavily on our hearts and lead to severe anxiety. This podcast aims to help listeners let go of these burdens and start their day with a renewed sense of calm and self-care.

Change Your Schedule, Change Your Life

Written by: Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar, Michelle Seaton, and Deepak Chopra; Narrated by: Lesa Lockford

Take control of your life by monitoring your bodily schedules in accordance with biological processes. Circadian rhythms affect our overall body functions all the way down to the genetic level. Small changes can make the difference between battling our bodies and effortlessly managing weight, sleep, stress, inflammation, and more. Marrying ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with the latest scientific research, this holistic step-by-step 30-day plan provides the ultimate schedule to transform our lives.

Secrets of Good Health

Written and Narrated by: Rujuta Diwekar

An Audible original, written and narrated by India’s leading nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, busts food myths, decodes diet trends, and sets you on a path of sustainable health and weight loss. Do-at-home tips coupled with a healthy dose of grandmom’s wisdom and wit, this podcast enlists easy-to-follow guidelines that will ensure you are covered on your health journey!

Habits for Happiness (Hindi)

Written by: Dr Tim Sharp, Tathagata Mandal - translator; Narrated by: Sameer Goswami

Dr. Tim Sharp aka Dr. Happy enlists 10 daily habits inclusive of the learnings and practical strategies for creating a happier life. Treat yourself to a composite guide of building blocks aimed at achieving a contended life with this Audible Original, in Hindi.

Mano Gyanic

Written by: Audiomatic.in; Narrated by: Shrikant Joshi, Dr. Bhooshan Shukla

Much conversation has been centered around mental health and the stigma associated with it at present. Mental health is equivalent to a serious health issue and must be treated as one. This Audible series dwells on the most common mental health-related issues and provides pertinent information to deal with such mental health issues effectively.

Masters of Mindfulness: Transforming Your Mind and Body

Written by: Shauna Shapiro, Rick Hanson, Kristine Carlson, Juna Mustad, The Great Courses; Narrated by: Shauna Shapiro, Rick Hanson, Kristine Carlson, Juna Mustad, Mike Robbins

Mindfulness is the act of remaining focused on the present, being aware, and doing things with conscious intent. Such a quality has the tenacity to transform our lives. In this audiobook, top researchers and proponents of mindfulness discuss what modern science and contemporary research have discovered about mindfulness. These lectures present an extraordinary listen, bringing a diverse group of renowned specialists together in one place to share their own personal experiences and their latest research and to guide you through several mindfulness exercises.

The Healthy Skin Show

Written by: Jennifer Fugo

Skin rashes pester every other person as they go about their daily lives, sometimes a zit and sometimes a pimple getting in the way of the confidence you require to go about your day. As a clinical nutritionist, skin rash expert, and eczema warrior Jennifer Fugo is here at your rescue to explore alternative ways to deal with your frustrating skin conditions. Every episode tackles a wide range of chronic skin rash issues including eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and vitiligo, and provides solutions basis nutrition, diet, root causes, detoxification, and lifestyle changes to help you shine inside out.

