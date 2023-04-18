World Heritage Day 2023: Famous Historical Monuments in Delhi to Visit

WORLD HERITAGE DAY 2023: Monuments make for an integral part of any country’s heritage. To acknowledge its importance and celebrate its history, people around the globe mark World Heritage Day on April 18. The main purpose of this event is to raise awareness and implement measures to preserve cultural heritage.

Also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, the day is celebrated differently across the world. For some, it is the perfect time to visit monuments and heritage sites around their homes, while for others attend, conferences and round tables discussions about cultural heritage and diversity are the main highlights.

New Delhi is a city that has a rich cultural heritage. It is home to several historical monuments that are of great significance. On World Heritage Day, it is important to recognise and appreciate these structures that have stood the test of time and continue to amaze visitors from all over the world.

As we observe World Heritage Day 2023, here’s a look at some of the top historical monuments that you can visit in the national capital.

India Gate

India Gate is a majestic war memorial located in the heart of New Delhi, the capital city of India. It was built to commemorate the Indian soldiers who died in the First World War and the Afghan Wars. The monument is an iconic symbol of India’s rich history and heritage and is a popular tourist attraction. It is also a nice spot for locals to relax and unwind on weekends. Its impressive structure is made of red sandstone and stands at a height of 42 meters. It is surrounded by lush green lawns, which create a serene and peaceful atmosphere.

Red Fort

The Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture and was built in the 17th century by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The fort is made of red sandstone and is a symbol of the Mughal dynasty’s grandeur and power. It served as the residence of the Mughal emperors for more than 200 years and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Humayun’s Tomb

The Humayun’s Tomb is a magnificent mausoleum built in the 16th century and is the final resting place of the Mughal emperor Humayun. The tomb is a perfect example of Mughal architecture and is known for its intricate designs and beautiful gardens. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is a grand structure with a beautiful garden and several smaller tombs surrounding it.

Qutub Minar

Qutub Minar is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most famous landmarks in Delhi. It is a towering minaret made of red sandstone and marble and was built by the Mughal emperor Qutb-ud-din Aibak in the early 13th century. The minaret stands at a height of 72.5 meters and is adorned with intricate carvings and inscriptions.

Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid is one of the largest mosques in India and was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century. The mosque is made of red sandstone and white marble and can accommodate up to 25,000 worshippers at once. Mughal architect Ostad Khalil is credited for the marvelous design of the Jama Masjid.

