World Heritage Day 2023: Lesser-known Hidden Gems in India You Must Explore This Summer

WORLD HERITAGE DAY 2023: World Heritage Day, which is observed on April 18 every year, aims to spread awareness about the importance of cultural heritage. We all know that ancient monuments are the reflection of our past generations and if looked carefully, we can understand the birth of our diverse culture.

While we are aware of the most popular heritages in India such as the Taj Mahal in Agra, Ajanta caves in Aurangabad, and Qutub Minar in Delhi, there are some hidden gems that deserve our attention. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known gems in India.

Sarkhej Roza- Ahmedabad

Sarkhej Roza in Ahmedabad includes a mosque, mausoleums, palace, tank and pavilions that draw visitors seeking to explore its distinct architecture. This tomb complex is dedicated to the memory of Ahmed Shah’s spiritual advisor Ahmed Khattu Ganj Baksh, a great Sufi saint who stayed here during the last stage of his life. An interesting fact about the sacred site is that the Pesh Imam recited during the prayers can be heard till the end of the sacred site.

Unakoti – Tripura

It is the pilgrimage site for the followers of Lord Shiva. Unakoti means one less than crore and it is believed that this number of rock cravings are available at this site. If you are a lover of marvellous rock carvings, murals paintings, and gushing waterfalls, then this place should not be missed by you. It is believed that the rock cuttings present at this site are the images of gods and goddesses who were cursed to be stoned by lord Shiva.

Pari Mahal- Jammu and Kashmir

Seven terraced gardens make up Pari Mahal. It is also known as The Angels’ Abode, which lies southwest of Dal Lake and perched atop the Zabarwan mountain range overlooking Srinagar. The Pari Mahal, which was built by Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh in the mid-1600s, was later used to teach astrology and astronomy. Pari Mahal attracts visitors for its mystic sightseeing options and places to visit. If nothing, you can just wander around and breathe in the fresh air here.

Bhimbetka: Ancient Art Galleries- Madhya Pradesh

Widely celebrated as the earliest evidence of art in South Asia, the Bhimbetka cave paintings are drawn in a dull red hue, featuring stick figures holding spears and carrying bows and arrows. These stick figures, which are called the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, are shown chasing heard of horned creatures. This antique cave is located in Madhya Pradesh.

Rabdentse Ruins

Rabdentse Ruins, located close to Pemayangtse Monastery in West Sikkim District, is famous for its ancient ruins. From 1670 to 1814, this place was believed to be the second capital of the ancient kingdom of Sikkim. This place can be reached through a 2 Km trek from Pemayangtse Monastery on the way to Pelling.

