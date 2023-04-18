World Heritage Day 2023: List of Iconic Monuments That Have Been Restored in Last Decade

WORLD HERITAGE DAY 2023: Iconic monuments aren’t only a reminder of a place’s history but they also serve as a memorial of people from the past, getting woven into the country’s rich heritage. These places also become the hub for tourist attraction owing to the fascinating stories attached to them. But as everything ages, so do the iconic structures, some due to excess pollution.

However, their restoration work is also given priority due to the emotional, cultural, and historical sentiments bound to it. Here, we have listed down several iconic monuments that have received a facelift in the past decade.

Taj Mahal

The nearly four-century-old Taj Mahal also dubbed the ‘Monument of Love’ was built back in 1631 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. But the ivory-white building has now begun to age, with air pollution turning its surface yellow and the river Yamuna leaving green patches on its marble domes.

In 2017, restoration work was conducted on the iconic monument which included adding a layer of mud packs on its surface. Superintendent of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhuvan Vikrama, explained to the Guardian that the treatment used Fuller’s earth, a traditional clay used to clean marble to the entire structure. The pack is suggested to absorb dirt and grease that’ll keep its surface pristine.

Red Fort

Red Fort or the Lal Qila, is the historic fort that served as the main residence of many Mughal emperors and it was built by Shah Jahan in 1638. Over the years there have been many changes to the monument, it is suggested that 70-80% of the fort was destroyed under the British empire when they replaced its building and gardens with barracks.

Post-independence, the Indian government has taken several measures for its restoration. In 2019, a renovation project entailed fixing up a 4X6 feet single-stoned marble, grid-pattered window (jali) in the Khas mahal which was reportedly broken. The work was carried out by artisans from Agra, Fatehpur Sikri. Besides this, new street lights, metalled rods, benches, and drinking water facilities were also added to the structure.

Char Minar

Constructed back in 1591, Char Minar is a historical landmark located in Hyderabad but just like the Taj Mahal, the monument has also begun to age. In 2021, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out repair work on the structure revealing that certain portions of the plaster had begun to peel off.

While sharing the root cause of the problem, the department indicated the problem could be a result of ageing, weather conditions, and even pollution. ASI stated that the lime plastering on the monument is merely two inches deep which makes it vulnerable to cracking.

Jallianwala Bagh

The renovation work here was carried out by the ASI and NBCC department under the supervision of the Culture Ministry. The site remained closed for a year and a half for the renovation work which included an addition of new murals, glass covers, lights, and sound show to the complex.

Purana Qila

This 16-century monument was given a makeover almost five years ago by the ASI and NBCC. Reportedly, the restoration work that was worth Rs 27 crore included adding a cafeteria, souvenir shop, tourist amenities, and broad walkways to the structure.

