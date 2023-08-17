World Humanitarian Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and How You Can Contribute

WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY 2023: Every year on August 19, World Humanitarian Day is marked to honour humanitarian efforts around the world and to improve human well-being. Over the decades, in times of crisis, the resilience of the human spirit has prompted individuals to extend their support. The United Nations General Assembly marks this occasion each year with the goal of bringing together partners from across the globe. The primary objective is to champion the survival, welfare, and dignity of crisis-affected populations, alongside ensuring the safety and security of those providing assistance.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Humanitarian Day is “No Matter What." The United Nations believes humanitarians are bound together by a common goal: to rescue and protect lives. They will never jeopardise humanitarian beliefs and will always seek to make the best judgements for the people they serve. However, humanitarian work is challenging and risky, but we remain committed to overcoming obstacles and providing life-saving aid to those in need.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: History

On August 19, 2003, a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, killed 22 humanitarian assistance workers. Sergio Vieira de Mello, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, was among those killed. Five years later, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared August 19 to be World Humanitarian Day. This day is marked by the United Nations Office in association with the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

World Humanitarian Day 2023: Significance

Across the globe, both men and women, risk world risk their lives to work for humanitarian causes. Remarkably, their efforts are driven purely by selflessness, devoid of any hidden agendas. They do not hesitate to offer labour to the ones in need or struggle in places which are frequently rife with social violence.

World Humanitarian Day honours them and their selfless contributions. It recognises that with every passing year, the scale and complexities of this selfless service are evolving. The work is more difficult and risky than ever now with escalating geopolitical tensions and flagrant contempt for international humanitarian law, as well as deliberate attacks and disinformation attempts.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: How To Contribute?

Every day, countless humanitarian organisations conduct crucial work. Your support can ensure their continued efforts. By sharing strategies and resources concerning some of the significant challenges humanitarians face today, you can encourage others to consider volunteering.