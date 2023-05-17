World Hypertension Day 2023: Combatting The Risk of Heart Disease in Diabetics

Early intervention plays a crucial role in combatting the heightened risk of heart disease among patients with diabetes. Individuals with diabetes are more susceptible to cardiovascular complications, making it imperative to address this risk promptly. Early detection of heart disease risk factors through comprehensive medical assessments allows for timely interventions, including medication management and lifestyle modifications. Prioritizing early intervention empowers patients to take control of their health, reducing the long-term impact of diabetes on heart health.

“Hypertension presents a considerable obstacle for individuals with diabetes and heart disease, as it amplifies the likelihood of developing cardiovascular complications and exacerbates overall health outcomes,” says Runam Mehta, CEO, HealthCube.

As per data shared by National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS-5), 3.4 million Indians were identified with hypertension. In fact, it was discovered that 33% of women and 46% of men have never got their blood pressure measured.

Dr Vishal Sehgal, President, Portea Medical, says, “It’s common for people to focus on health screening only after 40 years of age. Timely detection and management of cardiovascular risk factors are paramount to prevent or minimize the development of heart complications. Patients with diabetes should be aware of symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, palpitations, and swelling in the legs and ankles.”

Alarmingly, one in four individuals aged above 18 in India now has hypertension. Hypertension significantly impacts individuals with diabetes and exacerbating the risk of cardiovascular complications with adversely affecting blood sugar level, increased blood pressure, worsening sleep cycle, etc.

Lifestyle modifications

Prevention of heart disease in diabetic patients involves managing key risk factors through lifestyle modifications. “These include adopting a healthy diet low in saturated fats and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and quitting smoking or alcohol indulgence. Vigilant monitoring of blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, alongside appropriate pharmacological interventions, helps effectively in controlling these risk factors,” adds Dr Sehgal. Home healthcare providers play a crucial role in supporting patients by delivering personalized care for tackling diabetes, assisting with medication management, providing education on self-care techniques, and facilitating regular check-ups, thereby contributing to early intervention and effective management of heart disease in the comfort of the patient’s home.

Why do people remain undiagnosed and out of treatment for hypertension?

When hypertension is identified at an early stage and managed effectively through regular and convenient monitoring mechanisms, the risk of long-term heart disease reduces significantly. “One of the core reasons why majority of the people remain undiagnosed and out of treatment coverage even after diagnosis, is the lack of access to effective, affordable, and accurate screening facilities.”

Need to Raise Awareness about hypertension and heart diseases

On World Hypertension Day, there is a need to raise awareness on the fact that timely intervention and management in people with diabetes can go a long way in preventing co-morbidities like heart disease and hypertension.

Dr Arbinder Singal, CEO and Co-founder, Fitterfly, says, “The fact that 60% of Indians with diabetes have poor glycaemic control, makes it imperative for them to strictly focus on diabetes management. This is where technology-based interventions like digital therapeutics are enabling people with awareness, monitoring, management, and even prevention or remission of diabetes. The focus of these programmes, is not just on medication, but continuous glucose monitoring, dietary adjustments, expert guidance on fitness and exercise, stress and sleep etc management. Our data shows that consequent effects of diabetes management such as weight loss, correction of dyslipidemia, exercise and stress reduction lead to normalisation of blood pressure in lot of people with diabetes and even reduction of medications for lipids or high BP.”

This there is twofold benefit in sustainable diabetes management and lowering of risks related complications including hypertension and heart diseases.

Technological advancements for hypertension patients

By leveraging advanced technologies such as wearable devices, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and artificial intelligence algorithms, healthcare professionals can proactively monitor and manage glucose levels, identify early signs of cardiovascular complications, and implement timely interventions.

“POC diagnostic devices enable convenient and rapid testing of key parameters such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and HbA1c levels, facilitating early detection of heart disease and hypertension. This integration empowers healthcare providers to deliver personalized care, optimize treatment plans, and ultimately improve the cardiovascular health outcomes of diabetic patients,” adds Mehta.

Apart from spreading awareness, there is a need for appropriate and collaborative initiatives between various stakeholders including governments, NGOs, and medical device innovators and the integration of advanced technology. This will enable in bringing the entire Indian population to combat the risk of heart disease due to diabetes by reducing hypertension.