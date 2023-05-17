World Hypertension Day 2023: High Blood Pressure Symptoms, Causes and Tips For Prevention

WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY 2023: World Hypertension Day is marked worldwide every year on May 17. The theme for this year is “Measure your blood pressure accurately and control it for a longer life". The goal of World Hypertension Day is to increase awareness about the significance of regularly measuring blood pressure and understanding the standard range to maintain good health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hypertension is diagnosed when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg and above). The condition is common, but can lead to serious effects if not treated. As per the World Health Organization, around 1.28 billion adults between the ages of 30 to 79 are affected by hypertension globally, with a majority (two-thirds) of them residing in low- and middle-income nations.

World Hypertension Day 2023: Symptoms

Hypertension typically does not present any noticeable symptoms in most individuals. But, those with extremely high blood pressure levels (usually 180/120 or higher) may experience the following symptoms:

Severe headaches Chest pain Breathing difficulties Dizziness Anxiety Confusion Nausea Vomiting Vision changes Nosebleeds Irregular heartbeat

World Hypertension Day 2023: Causes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that high blood pressure typically develops over a period of time. It can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as insufficient physical activity and poor dietary habits. Certain medical conditions such as obesity and diabetes can also elevate the risk of developing high blood pressure. In some cases, high blood pressure may also occur during pregnancy.

World Hypertension Day 2023: Prevention

Lifestyle modifications can help in the reduction of blood pressure and improve overall health. Although medication may still be necessary for some individuals, these changes can benefit anyone with hypertension. Here are some recommendations to help people with high blood pressure:

World Hypertension Day 2023: Do’s

Increase intake of fruits and vegetables Change to a more active lifestyle and engage in exercises such as walking, running, swimming, dancing, or weightlifting Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. You can also opt for 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly. Perform strength-building exercises at least two days in a week. Lose weight if overweight or obese. Adhere to prescribed medication and keep appointments with healthcare professionals.

World Hypertension Day 2023: Don’ts