World Hypertension Day 2023: Pre-Hypertension Among Teenagers; Symptoms and Solutions

Pre-hypertension among teenagers is a condition characterized by slightly elevated blood pressure levels, typically ranging from 120/80 mmHg to 139/89 mmHg. While not classified as hypertension, it is an early warning sign that warrants attention. Symptoms of pre-hypertension may be subtle or absent, making it crucial to monitor blood pressure regularly. Addressing pre-hypertension in teenagers involves implementing healthy lifestyle changes, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and limiting sodium intake. Encouraging physical activity, promoting nutritious eating habits, and providing education on the risks of high blood pressure can empower teenagers to take control of their health and prevent future complications.

Prehypertension in children

“It is a common medical condition in children especially pre-adolescents and adolescents and can indicate underlying kidney diseases. Many kidney diseases in children give silent elevation of blood pressure in children and if detected early, can improve the outcomes,” says Dr Saumil Gaur, Pediatric Nephrologist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli.

The rising prevalence of pre-hypertension in teenagers can be attributed mainly to sedentary lifestyle.

​Dr Usha Gaddam, General Physician, Apollo Clinic, Manikonda, says, “There are typically no noticeable symptoms of prehypertension, which is why it is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’. However, some people may experience headaches, dizziness, or a feeling of lightheadedness.”

Treatment will depend on patient’s symptoms, age, and general health. “It will also depend on how severe the condition is. If the cause of hypertension is due to a secondary cause, such as kidney disease, the disease will be treated. If there is no cause, treatment involves making lifestyle changes,” adds Dr Gaur.

The solutions

Dr Gaddam shares potential solution for pre-hypertension in teenagers that involve lifestyle modifications: