World Intellectual Property Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and How to Celebrate

WORLD INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DAY 2023: World Intellectual Property Day is marked on April 26th with the objective of raising awareness about the impact that patents, copyrights, trademarks, and designs have on our daily lives. The purpose of intellectual property (IP) rights is to encourage innovation and creativity worldwide, with a particular focus on the younger generation’s potential to create sustainable solutions for the future.

World Intellectual Property Day is just one day away.And tomorrow’s events are looking 👌 Find them all here: https://t.co/sthBOsBVoz#WorldIPDay — World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (@WIPO) April 25, 2023

IP refers to intangible assets generated by the mind, including inventions, literary and artistic works, designs, symbols, names, and images used in commerce. These non-physical assets can be owned by individuals or companies, and intellectual property rights give them control over their creations.

World Intellectual Property Day 2023: History

WIPO, a self-funded specialized agency of the United Nations, plays a crucial role in establishing a fair and accessible global intellectual property system. In the year 2000, the member states of WIPO agreed to observe World Intellectual Property Day on April 26th every year to celebrate the establishment of the WIPO Convention in 1970.

The Convention aims to bridge the gap between intellectual property as a legal or business concept and its impact on people’s lives. By observing this day, WIPO hopes to increase awareness of the importance of intellectual property rights and encourage innovation and creativity across the globe.

World Intellectual Property Day 2023: Significance

WIPO collaborates annually with various government and non-government organizations, community groups, and individuals to arrange events on World Intellectual Property Day. These events may include organizing concerts, essay contests, seminars, and lectures at several universities to educate people about the benefits of intellectual property rights.

Exhibitions also take place in museums, art galleries, schools, and other educational and cultural institutions to showcase the connections between innovation and intellectual property rights.

World Intellectual Property Day 2023: Theme

Each year, WIPO chooses a theme for World Intellectual Property Day that reflects the current state of intellectual property worldwide. The 2023 World Intellectual Property Day theme is focused on Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity. With nearly half of the global population being female (49.58%), women represent a vast pool of untapped talent and play a significant role in shaping the world through their creativity, hard work, and resourcefulness.

Despite their contributions, women often face obstacles in accessing the knowledge, resources, and support they need to flourish, due to various factors. The theme for 2023 aims to highlight the importance of empowering women to overcome these challenges and unlock their full potential in the field of intellectual property, driving innovation and creativity forward.

WIPO’s research is aimed at identifying the various obstacles that hinder women from utilizing IP services. These barriers are multifaceted and include not only a lack of IP knowledge but also limited access to networks, mentors, sponsors, and role models, as well as financial resources, negative biases, and familial care responsibilities.

These challenges have resulted in only a small percentage of women benefiting from the IP system. WIPO’s efforts in this area are focused on creating more opportunities and resources for women to overcome these barriers and fully participate in the field of intellectual property, leading to greater innovation and creativity.

World Intellectual Property Day 2023: How To Celebrate

WIPO collaborates with government agencies, NGOs, community groups, and individuals to organize events for World Intellectual Property Day. Events include concerts or public performances centred around the World IP Day theme. Essay contests for young people are organized based on the World IP Day theme. Seminars or free lectures in various universities are provided to raise awareness about IP and its benefits. Exhibitions are organized in museums, art galleries, schools, and other educational institutions to explain the link between innovation and intellectual property on World IP Day. To support World IP Day, some regional offices for intellectual property and copyright may be open on April 26.

