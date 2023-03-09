WORLD KIDNEY DAY 2023: The whole world celebrates every year as World Kidney Day to mark the importance of these organs in one’s body. This year it is being celebrated today on March 9. Being one of the most vital part of the human body, kidneys purify the blood by excreting toxins and wastes.

However, kidney is not the first thing on our priority list when it comes to healthy eating. It is very important to keep our organs healthy as we all know that kidney diseases are silent killers which can largely affect the quality of life. There are several ways to reduce the risk of developing kidney disease, like drinking lots of water, exercises, etc.

Also, apart from keeping yourself fit and active, eating a healthy diet can solve the majority of the problems a human body faces. Several foods are easily available and crucial for intake.

The inclusion of these foods in our diet acts as a preventive measure for avoiding the contraction of kidney disease. Here is the list of what you can eat to kill the silent killer and keep your kidneys healthy:

Cabbage

It contains several helpful compounds and vitamins including vitamin C and Vitamin K and is also naturally low in sodium. Cabbage is rich in insoluble fibre which adds bulk to stool and thus, keeps the digestive system healthy. Sweet Potato

It contains a high amount of vitamins and minerals. Sweet potato also helps in reducing weight and fight obesity. Cauliflower

Vitamin C, vitamin K and B, folate, fibres and other nutrients including indoles which are full of anti-inflammatory compounds and are found in abundance in this vegetable. Onion

Onions are one of the most important ingredients which is used in almost every kind of meal we eat. Onions contain vitamin C, Manganese, vitamin B and prebiotic fibres. Kale

Green leafy vegetables are very good for kidneys and thus kale too adds to the list. The food is rich in vitamin and mineral content. Garlic

It is mostly used to add flavours to the food we cook but very few are aware of the fact that it has lots of nutritional benefits and anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic also has vitamin B6, vitamin C, sulphur compounds and manganese. Egg whites

It is very high in protein content of good quality helping to keep kidneys healthy. Apple

There is a famous quote saying an apple a day keeps doctors away. Apples have high protein content which helps reduce the risk factors associated with kidney damage. Berries

These are a great source of antioxidants and helpful nutrients. Citrus Fruits

You need to consume more vitamin C to keep your kidney healthy and citrus fruits are the best source for the same. Citrus fruits include oranges, lemons, etc.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here