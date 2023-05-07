World Laughter Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Celebrations

WORLD LAUGHTER DAY 2023: Laughter is considered a great medicine for mankind. It elevates the mood and keeps us in jovial spirits. It is triggered by humour, funny incidents and stories. In recognition of its importance, World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May each year. World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May, each year. Below, we look at the history and significance of the day, how it is celebrated and also share some related quotes.

World Laughter Day 2023: Theme

The theme for this year’s World Laughter Day celebration is “World Peace Through Laughter." The aim is to promote laughter as a means of bringing people together and fostering a sense of unity and harmony across the world. Laughter has the power to break down barriers and promote understanding, which can ultimately lead to a more peaceful and compassionate world.

World Laughter Day 2023: History

The day was first observed in 1998 by Dr Madan Kataria, who founded the Laughter Yoga movement. The aim was to spread awareness about the benefits of laughter and promote its healing power. Today, World Laughter Day is celebrated across the globe with various events and activities, including laughter yoga sessions, stand-up comedy shows, and community gatherings.

As per Dr Kataria’s official LinkedIn profile, he discovered that laughter had significant physical and mental benefits for people. He started the Laughter Yoga Clubs movement from a Mumbai public park in 1995 with just five students. Dr Kataria combined laughter exercises with Yoga breathing techniques without the use of humour or jokes. Today, there are over 6000 Laughter Yoga clubs in more than 60 nations.

World Laughter Day 2023: Significance

World Laughter Day is not only about having fun, but it also promotes the importance of laughter in maintaining good mental and physical health. Laughter is a powerful tool that can reduce stress, improve mood, and strengthen the immune system. When people are happier and healthier, they are more likely to be compassionate and understanding towards others, ultimately promoting a sense of unity and harmony.

By encouraging people to laugh more, World Laughter Day can help to create a more peaceful world. When we laugh together, we build a sense of community and connectedness, breaking down barriers and promoting understanding.

World Laughter Day 2023: Celebrations

Laughter clubs organize events in public spaces like parks and squares, where people can gather and laugh together. These events often include laughter exercises, games, and other activities that encourage people to let loose and have fun. Through these events, participants send out positive vibes of unconditional love, compassion, and kindness to the world.

World Laughter Day 2023: Quotes

“A day without laughter is a day wasted.” - Nicolas Chamfort “Laughter is timeless. Imagination has no age. And dreams are forever.” - Walt Disney “Laughter is sunshine, it chases winter from the human face.” - Victor Hugo, Les Misérables “Always laugh when you can, it is cheap medicine.” - Lord Byron

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here