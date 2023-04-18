World Liver Day 2023: 8 Healthy Habits for a Healthy Liver

World Liver Day is observed on April 19th every year to raise awareness about liver health and promote liver disease prevention. The liver is a vital organ in our body that plays a crucial role in digestion, metabolism, detoxification, and overall health. Adopting healthy habits can help maintain a healthy liver.

“It is advisable to undergo testing for liver damage if you are a frequent alcohol consumer or have a family history of liver-related problems, in order to assess your risk,” says Dr Rajesh Gopalakrishna, Clinical Professor, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Dr Gopalakrishna shares 8 healthy habits for a healthy liver. To maintain a healthy liver, it’s important to adopt healthy habits such as:

Moderating alcohol consumption

Consuming excessive alcohol can damage liver cells and increase the risk of liver disease. To minimize this risk, it’s recommended that men limit their alcohol intake to no more than two drinks per day, while women should have no more than one drink per day. Rather than drinking on empty stomach it is better to consume along with food. Risk factors or early signs of liver disease warrant complete abstinence. Those do not drink alcohol need not start drinking. Following a healthy diet

Avoid processed foods, fried foods, and bakery items. For animal protein, choose more fish, white meat, and cut down on red meat. Aim for more intake of unsaturated fats like nuts & seeds rather than saturated fats (some oils, vanaspati) and trans and hydrogenated fats (reheated oil). The liver stores excess dietary fat and fat buildup can eventually bring on fatty liver disease. Eating a diet that’s high in fiber, low in fat, and rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help promote liver health. Use more natural probiotics like homemade curd. Eating too much sugary food

Intake of too much sugar can lead to the body developing insulin resistance, and may lead to diabetes. Avoid sugar in the form of fructose corn syrup, soft drinks, artificial sweeteners etc. and instead choose natural sweeteners in the form of fruits or fruit juices without added sugar. Staying hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can help flush out toxins and waste products from the liver, which is essential for its proper functioning. Aim for 8 glasses of water ( ~ 30ml/kg) daily. Exercising regularly

Regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight, which is important for liver health. Strive to engage in 150 minutes of physical activity each week, which can include activities like brisk walking or swimming. Avoiding exposure to toxins

Chemicals and toxins such as pesticides, solvents, and industrial pollutants can damage the liver. It’s advisable to limit exposure to these substances as much as possible. Vegetables and fruits should be soaked in water (with salt/vinegar) and washed thoroughly before use. Avoid herbal and alterative medications

Avoid herbal and alterative medicines or supplements; and self-medication especially antibiotics and painkillers as they may lead to liver damage. Getting vaccinated

Vaccines are available to protect against hepatitis A and B, which can cause liver damage. Contaminated seafood, polluted water, and stale food, among other factors, can lead to the occurrence of Hepatitis A. Hepatitis B and c can be due to unsafe sex, contaminated blood, or needles etc.

In summary, making healthy lifestyle choices can greatly benefit liver health and help prevent liver disease.

