World Liver Day 2023: Quotes and Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

WORLD LIVER DAY 2023: Liver is one of the most vital organs in vertebrate species. It helps digest food, produces energy for the body and removes harmful chemicals from our bodies. When the liver is damaged, patients lose their appetite, feel weak, have fluid retention, diarrhoea and develop jaundice and hepatitis.

ALSO READ: World Liver Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

World Liver Day is celebrated on April 19, annually to create awareness about the diseases that affect the liver. Below we take a brief look at the diseases and share some quotes and messages for the day.

World Liver Day 2023: Quotes

1. “You ought to take more exercise, if you’re inclined to have a liver. Play golf.” - Daphne du Maurier, The Birds and Other Stories

2. “Is life worth living? It all depends on the liver.” - William James, Is Life Worth Living?

3. “Alas, their love may be called appetite, No motion of the liver, but the palate, That suffer surfeit, cloyment, and revolt.” - William Shakespeare (Twelfth Night Act 2, Scene 4)

World Liver Day 2023: Messages

On World Liver Day, we must educate more people about the causes and consequences of liver diseases. We must always be mindful of our liver health. On World Liver Day, it is the duty of us all to go for a liver check-up. On World Liver Day we must pledge to avoid liquor as it damages the liver.

Liver Diseases

Liver detoxifies the body of harmful elements in the bloodstream. It uses bile salts from bilirubin to break down food into smaller pieces. The liver creates body immunity, helps in protein synthesis and blood clotting and stores vitamins. Liver disease like cirrhosis, fatty liver, jaundice and hepatitis disrupts such vital functions. Liver diseases can occur due to immunity issues, inherited illness, alcohol consumption, viral diseases and cancer.

Symptoms

Symptoms of liver disease include pale coloured stool, dark urine, upper right abdomen pain, nausea and vomiting, swelling in arms and legs, yellowing of skin and eyes (jaundice). Countless people across the world suffer from liver diseases. They manage the disease with medications, diet, lifestyle changes and liver transplant if needed.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here