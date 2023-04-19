World Liver Day 2023: Signs Of Fatty Liver Disease On Your Face That You Must Not Ignore

World Liver Day is observed on April 19 every year to raise awareness about the health conditions that can affect the organ crucial to the digestive system of the body. It helps in regulating the chemical levels and also secretes the bile juice. However, the organ’s function can deteriorate by the inflammation caused by Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, among other medical conditions. World Liver Day is marked to promote good health by shedding light on common symptoms related to liver diseases, and by also regulating their management and prevention steps.

On World Liver Day 2023, here we have curated the symptoms of fatty liver that can appear on the face, eyes, and skin of a person.

What is fatty liver?

A fatty liver refers to a medical condition caused by an increased build-up of fat in the organ. Though it is highly associated with the consumption of alcohol, problems including obesity and type 2 diabetes also became major risk factors for the disease. When it occurs a person might feel fatigued and undergo excessive abdominal pain. Notably, the signs of fatty liver can also appear on the face and skin. Here are your warning symptoms:

Swelling of the face

When the condition reaches an advanced stage, it can hamper the liver’s ability to make proteins. This can destruct the body’s blood flow and fluid removal, making the face slightly swollen up or puffier. Dark skin

Fatty liver can lead to a condition namely acanthosis nigricans, which makes the skin folds appears dark. This usually can be noticed in the crease of the neck area. The discolouration happens due to increased insulin resistance in the body. Red Skin

Another skin condition associated with fatty liver is known to be rosacea, which makes the skin appear extremely red. Not everyone suffering from rosacea is likely to develop fatty liver, but it could be a sign of the condition. Rashes

This chronic liver disease hampers the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, which can give rise to a common complication called dermatitis. This leads to skin irritation, itchiness, and rashes on the face that could be fluid-filled like acne. Dark circles

The liver helps to filter out toxins from the body but the fatty liver can end with excessive build-up of toxin levels in the body. This can appear as dark or baggy circles under the eyes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here