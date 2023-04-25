World Malaria Day 2023: Here's How Your Fight The Mosquito Bite

As we celebrate World Malaria Day 2023, it’s important to remember the symptoms of this potentially life-threatening disease. Malaria is caused by the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito and can lead to serious health complications if left untreated. Some of the main symptoms of malaria include fever, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue. If you experience these symptoms, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately to start treatment as soon as possible.

With prompt treatment and proper care, patients with malaria can recover within 2 to 5 days. However, in severe cases, hospitalisation may be necessary. Additionally, a balanced diet can help support the body’s recovery during malaria treatment. On this World Malaria Day, let’s spread awareness about the symptoms of malaria and encourage everyone to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent the spread of this disease.

Symptoms of Malaria

The patient may have headaches and high fever along with body and muscle pain. The high fever in malaria patients is accompanied by shivering and chills. The patient feels extremely cold in this situation.

The patient with malaria feels tired and restless all the time. If you also face such a problem, see a doctor immediately.

Diarrhea and nausea are also common symptoms of malaria, if anyone around you has these symptoms there might be a chance of malaria

Diagnosis of malaria

If you see symptoms of malaria, then it is advisable to contact the doctor immediately. Malaria is diagnosed through a lab test. For this, a malarial parasite and malarial antigen test are done. Through these tests, the lab technician can guess which type of malaria a person is suffering from. If a person is suffering from normal malaria, then with the right treatment the person can be cured in three to five days. If the medicine is right, the dose is given in advance and there is no resistant malaria, then the person can be fine in a few days. One can also protect themselves by applying insect repellent. These are very effective to keep the mosquitoes away, keeping you disease free.

