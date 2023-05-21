World Meditation Day 2023: The Power of Meditation in Reducing and Curing Addictions

According to a report of 2018, the number of opioid users increased by five times in the last 14 years. Studies establish that meditation produces calmness, ability to cope with triggers and control over behavior. Addiction to drugs, alcohol, smoking, mobile phones and video games have become a matter of grave concern in youth in India and across the world. “In Astrology, Rahu and Saturn planet placement plays an important role in giving addiction to native and apart from other remedies, meditation has been found very useful in reducing the intensity of addiction through breathing techniques. It tranquilizes the mind hence, triggers for a particular addiction lapses gradually by virtue of breathing techniques under meditation," says Dr Raahul Singh, Founder, Your Astro Speak.

Harvard prominent neuro scientist found in his study in 2005 that those who meditate have more neural density and cortical thickness in their prefrontal cortexes. Hence, this means that meditation will train your brain to be happy and feel elegant naturally. In one of the studies of prisoners, Bowen et al (2006), a significant drop was found in drinking habits of prison inmates after practice of meditation for a specific period. There are several such studies which establish strong grounds for adopting meditation as one of our value systems for cultivating a calm, happy and prosperous family, society and nation.

“Stress plays an important role in triggering addiction, unhappiness and not living consciously paves the way for addictions in most of the cases. meditation is a proven technique for reducing stress and managing anxiety. Meditation is a state of Alpha Theta waves which calms and gives us relaxation. It has been overserved that the theta waves can persist even after meditation if practiced with proper guidance and commitments. For someone who is under Meditation sessions are found useful in reducing and treating addictions," adds Dr Singh.

top videos

Meditation brings changes in our behavior and helps us to not or feel less restless while triggers for drugs, alcohol, smoking, mobile and video games. Meditation brings compassion and kindness into our personality. It is said that meditation is also a solution to rising arrogance in youth in society.