World Meditation Day: Top Wellness Apps to Help Gen Z Meditate

Meditation serves as a powerful mind-body therapy that offers various benefits such as stress and anxiety reduction, improved emotional navigation, and enhanced calmness, resilience, and centeredness. It plays a crucial role in promoting better mental health and overall well-being, which are highly valued and pursued by the generation known as “Gen Z," referring to individuals born between 1995 and 2012.

Numerous studies and research papers have emphasized that Gen Z is particularly aware of mental health challenges and actively seeks support and assistance to address them. For example, a 2022 study conducted by Ogilvy revealed that 70 percent of surveyed Gen Z individuals in the United States believed their mental health required the most attention and improvement. The same study highlighted Gen Z’s inclination towards self-care as a means to promote mental well-being, with 80 percent of respondents engaging in self-care practices and 34 percent incorporating mindfulness (a form of meditation).

As digital natives who grew up with easy access to the internet, social media, and mobile phones, Gen Z individuals are comfortable utilizing technology for their health and well-being. Every year, World Meditation Day is observed on May 21,we bring you the following list with some of the top wellness apps that can assist Gen Z in cultivating a regular meditation practice.

jumpingMinds

jumpingMinds, is a quest to address the world’s problems with mental health and wellness. The platform is designed to rapidly improve someone’s mood while they’re under stress and is powered by an active community, a clever AI bot, and self-care tools. To make wellness simple, approachable, and enjoyable, jumpingMinds has embraced a user-first approach, in contrast to the bulk of players who have adopted a therapy-first approach. jumpingMinds is on a mission to spread over 1 billion smiles. With its 100k+ strong community and 35 Mn+ brand reach, the platform has already made a hugely positive impact by distributing millions of smiles.

RoundGlass Living

RoundGlass Living is an integrated wellbeing app that helps users discover wellbeing through meditation and mindfulness, breathwork, yoga, healthy eating, music, sleep stories and more. The app has been created by RoundGlass, a global organization dedicated to improving the health of people and the planet through Wholistic Wellbeing - a concept hinged on the belief that there’s more than one path to wellbeing.

The app provides customised wellbeing practices and tools, and authentic science-backed content that can help users – both beginners and advanced practitioners – reduce stress and anxiety, manage difficult emotions, develop healthy habits, and nurture relationships. On RoundGlass Living, Gen Zers can access hours of meditation classes and sessions by some of the best teachers in the world, healthy cooking courses and recipes hosted by top chefs, and tune into healing music and sleep stories. To accommodate diverse time schedules, RoundGlass Living offers short meditations (3-5 minutes) as well as longer sessions ideal for users with more experience and time. Download this app to access a complete wellbeing ecosystem for your body and mind.

Evolve

The Evolve App offers a number of features that can assist users in getting quality sleep, improving their focus, reducing stress, and improving their mental health. The portal offers a variety of sessions, quick personalized therapies, and training on nighttime rituals. Additionally, it gives you the chance to communicate with knowledgeable mental health professionals. Evolve may assist you in raising your wellbeing quotient by providing tools like CBT Therapies and DBT Therapies at the touch of a button.

Shyft Health

Shyft Health offers guided meditation along with content such as music, podcasts, sleep stories, etc. This platform also offers personalized wellness programs. You can avail of nutrition services in a 1-on-1 format with a set of highly qualified clinical nutritionists. You can also access high-demand sessions that can help deal with specific health and wellness concerns. Curate your own wellness packs with a selection of classes aimed to reduce stress, improving focus, fixing sleep cycles, etc.

Incorporating wellness into daily life is essential for Gen Z to thrive and keep up with the demands of the world. The top wellness apps mentioned above, offer a comprehensive range of practices and tools to enable different aspects of wellbeing, empowering Gen Z to prioritize its mental, physical, and emotional health. Embrace these apps and embark on a journey towards wholistic wellbeing today!