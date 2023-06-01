World Milk Day 2023: 5 Desserts and 5 Milkshake Recipes to Celebrate the Day

WORLD MILK DAY 2023: The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation designated June 1 as World Milk Day in 2001. The purpose is to recognise milk as a staple food and to honour the dairy sector. Since then, the day has been celebrated with activities and campaigns showcasing the advantages of milk and dairy products, with an emphasis on the role played by the dairy industry in sustaining the livelihoods of people worldwide.

To mark the day this year, we present you recipes for five milk-based dessert and five milkshakes. Enjoy!

Milk-based Desserts

Ras Malai

This is one of the most popular Indian desserts. This is palatable and is enjoyed by all ages. Here is the complete recipe from the food blog The Spruce Eats.

How to make:

Boil the water and sugar together until the sugar is dissolved. Set syrup apart. On a plate, knead the paneer until extremely smooth. Make balls. Reheat the syrup before adding the paneer balls gently. Cook for 10 minutes. Next boil, full-cream milk and sugar in a separate pan until reduced or thickened. Stir in the cardamom powder after turning off the flame. Add the paneer balls that have been soaked in syrup to the milk mixture, and then let it chill for a while. Add dry fruits as a garnish before serving.

Misti Doi

A delicacy from the eastern part of India, is loved across the country. This recipe by Spruce Eats is easy to make and serve to your guests.

How to Make

In a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat, boil the milk until it has been reduced by half. Then let it cool. Melt the sugar in another pan and heat it gently. Let the sugar caramelise. To this caramelised sugar, add the reduced milk, and stir thoroughly to combine. Add yoghurt and gently swirl in the milk and sugar, combining well. Pour into the selected container and wait for it to set in a warm, dark place. Once set, let in chill for a few hours, and then serve.

Microwave Milk Barfi

A quick and easy recipe for your sweet cravings by Spruce Eats.

How to Make

Mix the milk powder, heavy cream, and sweetened condensed milk together until smooth in a rectangle baking dish Set the timer for 6 minutes on high in the microwave with the pan inside. Remove the pan from the microwave and thoroughly mix to remove any lumps. Place the pan inside the microwave once more and set the timer for another 6 minutes. After covering the top of the barfi with the chopped pistachios, leave it for 10 minutes. Next, the barfi should be taken out of the microwave, sliced into squares, and served.

Milk cake

A high-calorie dish that satisfies your taste buds to the fullest. Here’s a recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

How to make

Boil the milk in a large, thick-bottomed pan. Add the alum and sugar, and continue to stir till the milk becomes grainy and begins to thicken. Add the ghee and liquid glucose; mix well and continue to cook till the mixture begins to leave the sides of the pan. Transfer the mixture to a deep, greased dish and cover it. Set aside for four to five hours. During this time, it will continue to cook, and the middle layer will become light brown. Turn the milk cake out onto a serving dish, cut into squares, and serve.

Mango Kulfi

A refreshing delicacy for the hot summer months. Refer to this easy recipe by Spruce Eats.

How to Make

Blend the milk, cream, condensed milk, and mango pulp in a blender until the mixture is absolutely smooth. Pour it into moulds and bowls, and freeze it. Remove it from the freezer after some time and whisk the contents well to remove any remaining lumps. Refreeze the ice cream and let it sit there until it is firm.

Milkshake Recipes

Here are 5 milkshake recipes by Chef Dassana to try this World Milk Day:

Mango Milkshake

Peel and chop the mangos. Add chopped mangoes to a blender jar. Add in whole milk and sugar. Milk can be chilled or at room temperature. Blend till smooth. There should be no chunks of mango in the shake.

Dry Fruits Milkshake

Soak dried figs in hot water for 30 minutes. Then add in almonds, cashews, raisins, pistachios, and dates. Once the figs have softened, roughly chop them all Add the nuts, raisins, chopped figs, and dates to a blender. Add some chilled milk and a pinch of saffron. Blend to a semi-fine paste. Add more milk to the paste and blend well before serving.

Coffee Milkshake

In a small bowl, add some instant coffee with warm water and mix well. Now pour this mixture into a blender jar and add sugar as per your taste. Blend for a minute or till the coffee solution becomes frothy Add in small ice cubes, vanilla ice cream scoops, and chilled milk. Blend well and serve.

Chocolate Milkshake

In a small bowl, mix warm water, cocoa powder, and sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Now, pour this chocolate syrup into a blender. Add chilled milk and mix well. Serve with ice cubes.

Apple Milkshake