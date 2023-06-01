World Milk Day 2023: Must-Try Recipes On World Milk Day

World Milk Day is an annual global celebration observed on June 1st to highlight the importance of milk as a nutritious and sustainable food source. It is an initiative by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to promote the dairy industry and educate people about the benefits of milk consumption. On this day, various activities and events take place worldwide, including seminars, campaigns, and milk-themed competitions. World Milk Day aims to raise awareness about the nutritional value of milk, support dairy farmers, and encourage individuals to make informed choices for a healthy and balanced diet.

On World Milk Day, celebrate the goodness of milk with delicious and nutritious recipes. From creamy smoothies to delectable desserts, these recipes showcase the versatility of milk and its role in creating delightful culinary creations. Here are two recipes you must try today:

Badam milk recipe by Chef Pradeep Panwar

Ingredients

Almond - 50 gms

Milk - 500 ml

Natural raw sugar - 40 gms

Kesar – one pinch

Method:

Boil the milk on slow fire for 30 mins till it gets thick consistency. keep it side cool it, add half of almond(badam) and blend it well and keep in bowl. Mix saffron(kesar) and sugar well. place in glass and sprinkle chopped almonds on top

Home-made mozzarella cheese recipe by Chef Pradeep Panwar

Ingredients

Milk-3 liter

Vinegar -1 cup

Salt-25 gm

Method

Boil the milk and keep it aside. When milk is Lukewarm add vinegar to it and keep it aside for 30 mins Check the milk texture if whey (water is separated). Strain this and keep water separate and the soft cheese part separate. Boil the whey (water) again separately with salt. Softly stretch the cheese 4-5 times and place it on strainer. Dip the strainer (cheese) in warm salted whey water 4-5 times. Make small round balls of it and keep in chiller. Enjoy this fresh mozzarella for salad, canapés, or pizza etc.

Here are some more recipes to try: