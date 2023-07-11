World Mojito Day: Explore the Rich Taste of Cuba With These Refreshing Mojitos Recipes

With Mojito being the most sought after cocktail for the year according to the 2023 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, the rum-based cocktail continues to win countless hearts worldwide. The best part? You don’t have to necessarily go anywhere to savor the taste of this classic concoction. In fact, with many interesting flavors and readily available ingredients to experiment with, your kitchen might be the perfect place to ace not just the traditional Mojito, but also some seasonal versions of this timeless serve.

So, this World Mojito Day, here’s a look at some unique and flavourful recipes from BACARDÍ that are easy to make, customisable as per your palette, and guaranteed to make you fall in love with every sip that is instantly reminiscent of the rich heritage of Cuban rum.

Classic Mojito

The most popular choice of cocktails for this year – fix yourself the perfect serve of this truly timeless drink for your next get together at-home.

Ingredients:

50 ml white rum

25 ml lime juice

12 mint leaves

2 tsp extra fine sugar – can also be skipped if you’re trying to watch your sugar intake!

25 ml soda water

1 sprig of fresh mint

Steps:

SQUEEZE! the lime wedges in a glass, gently press together the lime and the sugar PRESS! the mint into the glass with a barspoon to release oil CHURN! Next, half-fill the glass with crushed ice and add the WHITE RUM & churn TOP! with crushed ice and soda and garnish with a fresh sprig of mint

Jamun Mojito

There is something very alluring about the distinct color and unique flavor of this popular Indian fruit. Spotted across fruit carts and stores in India during the monsoon season – Jamun can be now explored as a unique ingredient in this exciting cocktail recipe!

Ingredients:

50 ml white rum

25 ml Jamun Fruit Syrup – can be store bought or made at home *

20 ml lime juice

4 to 5 mint leaves

Steps:

Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms – rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in the highball glass FILL! the glass with crushed ice, jamun fruit syrup, lime juice and white rum & stir TOP with crushed ice, and garnish with mint sprig

To make your own Jamun Fruit Syrup, simply follow these steps:

Deseed -40 Jamun fruit and place the fruit in a blender. Blend this smooth and strain the Liquid.

Next, add strained liquid into a pan, with 1⁄2 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar.

Cook on slow flame for 20 mins.

Allow to cool, refrigerate and use as required.

Watermelon Basil Mojito

Perfect for those hot and humid monsoon days where you instantly find yourself reaching for a cooler, the Watermelon Basil Mojito is super quick and easy to make at home.

Ingredients:

50 ml white rum

3 to 4 chunks watermelon

2 to 3 basil leaves

20 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Sugar Syrup

Steps:

COMBINE! watermelon, sugar and lime in an old-fashioned glass. Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in. FILL! the glass with crushed ice, add the white rum & stir. GARNISH! with crushed ice, a splash of club soda and garnish with a basil leaves sprig and watermelon wedge.

Raspberry Mojito

Put a seasonal spin to the most sought after cocktail for 2023 with a berrylicious variant of the classic – a ‘berry’ vibrant Raspberry Mojito!

Ingredients:

50 ML white rum

3 raspberries

4 lime wedges

2 tsp sugar

12 mint leaves

A dash of soda water

Steps:

BUILD! all ingredients in a highball glass and muddle STIR! Add crushed ice and stir TOP! with club soda and stir lightly before serving GARNISH! with a mint sprig & a raspberry

Pomegranate Mojito

If fresh raspberries are a little hard to find around your area, don’t worry. Simply switch things up with a Pomegranate Mojito that is just as delicious and vibrant.

Ingredients:

50 ml white rum

15 ml lime juice

10 ml Sugar syrup

2 tablespoons pomegranate

8 mint leaves

A dash of soda water

Steps: