World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis and Prevention

WORLD MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DAY 2023: Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the brain and spinal cord in which the Myelin sheath that protects and insulates the nerves gets damaged. The nerve fibres that carry electrical impulses to and from the brain also get damaged. The neurological dysfunctions seem manageable during the early onset of the disease, but over time, the damage may get worse. Around 2.9 million people are suffering from the condition as of 2023. World Multiple Sclerosis Day is an annual, global event that is observed on May 30 to spread awareness about the condition. Below, we look at the symptoms, causes and diagnosis of the disease and how best to prevent it.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: Symptoms

Multiple Sclerosis primarily occurs in the 20-40 age groups, with symptoms beginning to appear around late adolescence. Common symptoms appear to be tiredness, numbing and tingling, muscle spasms, stiffness, pain, and problems with movement and balance, cognitive problems, speech difficulties, bladder and bowel issues, sexual problems, blurred vision, swallowing difficulties, anxiety and depression.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: Causes

It appears to be partly an inherited condition and partly influenced by external factors. The patient will likely have someone in the family who has had the condition. Women are more likely to get multiple sclerosis than men. Other factors that may cause the condition include lack of sunlight and vitamin D, smoking and viral infections from the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV).

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: Diagnosis

Diagnosis of multiple sclerosis can only be made properly once there have been at least two attacks. Such attacks can be discovered through an MRI scan. MRI can locate the damage to the myelin coating. A neurological examination will help determine vision problems, weakness in limbs, balance issues, and issues with reflex and speech.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: Prevention

Multiple Sclerosis cannot be fully prevented, increasing vitamin D absorption through food or supplements, quitting smoking and getting enough sleep can help reduce the risk of MS. Studies suggest that allowing infants to be exposed to EBV infection might provide some immunity against MS, but present societal norms do not allow such experiments. Current treatments for multiple sclerosis may include steroids, therapy for neurological symptoms, physiotherapy and speech and language therapy.