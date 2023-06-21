World Music Day: 10 Indian Singers Who Are Killing it With Their On Stage Style Quotient

World Music Day: While they sing their hearts out to entertain their fans, they also manage to steal hearts with their impeccable style.

Like American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga once said: “I think fashion and music go hand-in-hand, and they always should. It’s the artist’s job to create imagery that matches the music. I think they’re very intertwined.”

Akin to her quote, there are an array of singers who ensure their style quotient blends perfectly with their power-packed live performances. From bodysuits, quirky jackets to kurtas and co-ord sets, here’s looking at the onstage stylish mantra of India’s favourite artistes.

Diljit Dosanjh

Rooted in culture and experimental with his style, Diljit Dosanjh never fails to impress with his fashion sense. After creating history on the Coachella 2023 stage with his iconic performance, Diljit also had everyone talking about his Punjabi vibe. Having performed twice at the festival, Diljit wore a traditional Punjabi kurta, chadra and turban as a tribute to his homeland and culture. While he is an amazing artiste, he is also a stylemaker and curates his own looks for his live performances. Now that’s what we call a true rockstar!

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan has been owning the stage with his high energy performances from a very young age. Over the years, the singer has not only maintained her scintillating live acts, she has also experimented with her stylish looks. Bold, edgy and glamorous, Sunidhi’s onstage looks have been a game changer and an inspiration for aspiring singers. Bodysuits, trench coats, dresses and sheer tops, Sunidhi has done it all and there’s no stopping this diva when it comes to making a fashionable statement.

Vishal Dadlani and Sheykar Ravjiani

They are not only amazing singers but also mind blowing performers. Every concert and show performed by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykar Ravjiani are known for their impeccable stage presence and high energy aura. Both distinct in their personal style, Vishal loves experimenting with his sunglasses and Shekyar likes to keep it classic with his outfits on stage. From denims to classic black tees and trendy jackets, the musician duo know how to keep their style in sync with their foot-thumping and soul stirring songs.

Jonita Gandhi

The real ‘Sitara’ of style, Jonita Gandhi has been killing it with her onstage performances. Just like his high octane performances, she has been upping her fashion game in opulent styles. From bodysuits, latex pants, corsets, co-ord sets and denim ensembles, Jonita has been inventing herself with an array of quirky, bold and sexy styles.

Anirudh Ravichander

A musical maestro, Anirudh Ravichander has been ruling the charts with his music. Today, as one of the most sought after musicians, Anirudh has been taking his music live across the globe. And with every performance, he makes sure he dresses the part. Multi-coloured co-ord sets, metallic puffer jackets and unconventional silhouettes, Anirudh has explored fashion in his own unique way.

Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar

The glamorous twin sisters, Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar have been slaying it with their onstage styles. From shimmery ensembles to matching bodysuits, the girls definitely like to have some fun on stage. Even if the silhouettes may be the same, they opt for different colours or sometimes pick the same colour but experiment with the silhouette. We love how they complement each other through their distinct styles and celebrate each other’s charismatic personality through their performance.

Nikhita Gandhi

Her fashion sense is as powerful as her singing. Raw, edgy and quirky defines Nikhit Gandhi’s style best. From thigh high boots to colourful braids, Nikhita is definitely the face of new age styling. She doesn’t shy away from experimenting and we love the way she presents herself with the right amount of confidence and pizzazz.

Shalmali Kholgade

She knows how to work a crowd and we are in love with Shalmali Kholgade’s sporty chic onstage looks. Shalmali loves her retro styles, neon eyeliners and oversized jackets. While layering seems to be one of her favourite styles, she ensures she brings the right amount of glamour and comfort to her live performances.

Neeti Mohan

It’s all about the drama and dazzle, when it comes to Neeti Mohan. One of India’s finest performers, Neeti never fails to make an entrance with her stylishly curated looks. The Queen of ruffles and shimmery outfits, Neeti slays in every look she adorns during her live performances.

Divine

Indian rapper Divine recently had the cricket fans sing and groove along with him during the closing ceremony of IPL 2023 finals. Known for his love for athleisure wear with a hint of bling, Divine has kept his style minimal and sophisticated. From basic tees, tattered jeans and caps, his style statement resonates with every individual who attends his power-packed performance.