World Naked Gardening Day 2023: All You Need to Know

WORLD NAKED GARDENING DAY 2023: All of us are born naked in our mother’s womb. Our parents make us wear clothes to conform to social standards of shame, decency and for protection against the elements. There are, however, beaches across the world where people can roam free in the buff; there is nudism and then there is naked gardening. World Naked Gardening Day takes place on the first Saturday of May, every year.

World Naked Gardening Day 2023: History, Significance and Key Facts

World Naked Gardening Day celebrates the human body in its natural form. While it may seem obscene to many, to nudist horticulturists, it’s a chance to be one with nature in our pure form. World Naked Gardening Day was established by Mark C. Storey and Jacob Gabriel. Storey is an Associate professor of philosophy, the Editor-at-Large of the magazine Nude & Natural, and a board member of the Naturist Action Committee. Gabriel is a permaculturist. World Naked Gardening Day began as guerrilla gardening, which involves people raising plants or crops in areas that are abandoned, unowned or private property. World Naked Day is recognised by The Naturist Society (TNS), American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) and ClothesFree International among other organisations. The first World Naked Gardening Day event was celebrated on September 10, 2005, which was a Saturday. The date was later shifted to the first Saturday of May in 2007. In New Zealand, the day is celebrated on the last weekend of October by the New Zealand Naturist Federation. In Canada, the day is celebrated on the first Saturday of June, as the Naked Canada Gardening Day. Naked gardening is aimed at promoting the idea of body positivity. Nudists come in all body types and ages. The initiative is meant to de-sexualise the human body and normalise body variations. People participate in naked gardening in public parks or their private gardens. Participants remove weeds from the ground, trim hedges and plant flowers naked. Orlando, Florida. is ranked as one of the best cities to celebrate naked gardening owing to its impressive per-capita nudist population.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here