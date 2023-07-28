World Nature Conservation Day 2023: Inspiring Quotes and Messages to Share

WORLD NATURE CONSERVATION DAY 2023: World Nature Conservation Day, observed on July 28 every year, serves as a timely reminder of the importance of preserving and protecting our planet’s natural resources and biodiversity. It’s a day to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire collective action towards sustainable living. This day is crucial because human actions are harming the environment and using up nature’s resources too quickly. Mother Earth is our home, and it is our utmost responsibility to preserve and look after it. On this day, we have curated a list of inspiring quotes and messages that can be shared to encourage others to join the global efforts in conserving nature and creating a better world for future generations.

World Nature Conservation Day 2023: Quotes

“The Earth does not belong to us: we belong to the Earth.” - Marlee Matlin “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.” - Robert Swan “We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment.” - Margaret Mead “What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.” - Mahatma Gandhi “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” – Albert Einstein “Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.” - Aldo Leopold

World Nature Conservation Day 2023: Messages To Share