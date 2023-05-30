World No Tobacco Day 2023: 5 Reasons You Need To Go Smoke-Free This No Tobacco Day

As per a global report by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), in a single year, cigarette smoking contributes to thousands of metric tons of hazardous toxins, globally. The consequences of smoking are numerous and pose significant risks to public health and the environment, especially to vulnerable segments like children and senior citizens. Tobacco is one of the major concerns that have an adverse impact on people who smoke, those around them, and the environment via toxic gas emissions.

Every year, tobacco takes the lives of approximately 8 million people, with a surprising number of over 7 million deaths attributed to direct tobacco consumption. Shockingly, around 1.2 million deaths occur due to exposure to second-hand smoke among non-smokers. The World Health Organization (WHO) points out that 1.3 billion smokers reside in low and middle-income countries, highlighting the significant impact of tobacco use. It is crucial to raise awareness about the advantages of quitting smoking, not only to protect individuals from preventable diseases associated with tobacco but also to establish a healthier and more sustainable future for future generations.

Dr Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy shares five health advantages of quitting smoking:

Improved Oral Health:

Smoking not only stains teeth and causes bad breath, but it also increases the risk of gum disease and tooth loss. When people quit smoking, blood flow to the gums improves, lowering inflammation and promoting gum repair. Furthermore, quitting smoking reduces the risk of oral cancer and encourages a hygienic lifestyle. Enhanced Lung Functioning:

Smoking impacts the lung capacity and cardiovascular health, making physical activities more challenging. However, stopping smoking improves lung capacity, allowing for better oxygen uptake. This increased lung capacity improves physical performance, enabling individuals to engage in physical activities with greater ease. Quitting smoking can lead to improved endurance, better stamina, and an overall increase in metabolism. Boosted Mental Well-being:

Contrary to the perception of smoking as a stress reliever, quitting smoking can improve mental well-being. Research shows that individuals who quit smoking experience a reduction in anxiety, depression, and stress levels. This improvement in mental health can be attributed to better oxygenation of the brain, increased confidence, and the removal of the stress associated with nicotine addiction. Restored Sense of Smell and Taste:

Smoking can diminish the senses of smell and taste over time. However, when one avoids smoking, it allows these senses to gradually recover. Within a few weeks of quitting, the nerve endings responsible for smell and taste start to regenerate. This aids in the restoration of the senses. Financial Benefits:

Giving up smoking not only improves physical health but also provides financial advantages. Smoking is an expensive habit that can be detrimental to one’s health as well as wealth. By not smoking, individuals can save a significant amount of money that can be allocated to other aspects of their lives. The financial benefits extend beyond immediate savings, as quitting smoking can also lead to lower healthcare costs in the long run.

World No Tobacco Day 2023 provides a global platform to highlight the adverse effects of tobacco and foster collaborative efforts toward creating a tobacco-free world. Through innovative initiatives, policy advocacy, and community engagement, we can reduce the burden of tobacco-related diseases and improve the overall public health outcome.