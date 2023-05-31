World No Tobacco Day 2023: Quotes and Messages to Help Your Partner Quit Smoking

WORLD NO-TOBACCO DAY 2023: Tobacco consumption continues to exact a heavy toll on global health, causing numerous illnesses. World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31, serves as a crucial platform to unite the international community in raising awareness about the detrimental effects of tobacco use and promoting smoking cessation.

On this occasion, it is crucial to emphasise the importance of quitting smoking and supporting those who wish to make the change. One powerful way to encourage and motivate individuals on their journey towards a smoke-free life is through the use of inspiring quotes. These words of wisdom can resonate deeply, invoking a sense of determination, strength, and resilience within individuals who aspire to break free from the grip of tobacco addiction.

ALSO READ: World No Tobacco Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

By sharing these quotes and the stories, we hope to empower individuals to take action, inspiring them to join the global movement of tobacco control and contribute to a healthier, smoke-free world.

Here are some inspiring quotes and messages by experts that highlight the importance of quitting smoking and the positive impact it can have on one’s health, well-being, and overall quality of life.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Inspirational Quotes

1. “Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that weaken the body’s immune system, making it more susceptible to disease and handicapping its ability to destroy cancer cells." - Michael Greger

2. “Those who use tobacco, tea, and coffee should lay these idols aside, and put their cost into the treasury of the Lord." - Ellen G. White

ALSO READ: World No Tobacco Day 2023: How Tobacco Smoke Can Affect Your Lungs, Heart and Fertility

3. “Tobacco is the only industry that produces products to make huge profits but at the same time damage the health and kill their consumers." - Margaret Chan

4. “Don’t smoke - nicotine and tobacco can hurt your skin." - Paul Nassif

5. “Smoking is hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, and dangerous to the lungs." - King James

ALSO READ: World No Tobacco Day 2023: 5 Easy Ways to Quit Smoking

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Messages

1. As the cigarette gets reduced to ashes while emitting smoke, you reduce your lifespan to turn to ask very soon. Stop smoking.

2. As the cigarette reduces while burning itself, you are reducing four days every year while burning a cigarette. Stop smoking.

ALSO READ: World No Tobacco Day 2023: What Happens When A Pregnant Woman Smokes?

3. Don’t let your life float in smoke. Stop smoking.

4. Smoking kills, be a killer by killing smoking. Stop smoking

5. Smoking is not the solution to your problems and stress in life. Say no to smoking and embrace your life. World No Smoking Day.