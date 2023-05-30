World No Tobacco Day 2023: Smoking And Eye Diseases: Passive Smokers Are At Risk Too

Smoking releases toxins that infiltrate the body and have serious effects on multiple organs, including the eyes. Eye structures are impacted - like lens, retina, and macula, all of which are crucial to sustain healthy eyesight. It can also cause eyelid problems such as irritation, inflammation and puffiness under the eyes. Several eye conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy etc. are linked to smoking. It should also be noted that the eye diseases caused by smoking is not limited to active smoker, research has shown that exposure to second-hand smoke can impacts a passive smoker as well and kids are more vulnerable.

Impact on eyes due to smoking

It is important to note that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects the central vision, which is necessary to see objects clearly and for everyday activities like reading, recognizing faces, driving etc. In glaucoma, there is loss of peripheral vision. Formation of cataract is another risk factor. In diabetic retinopathy, complications of diabetes that are made worse by smoking include heart disease, stroke, vascular disease, kidney disease, nerve damage, and foot problems among others.

Tips to follow to protect your eyes:

The first thing to do is to quit smoking, which means you eliminate the risk of many diseases altogether. Exercise regularly, ensure normal blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Follow a diet that is rich in green and leafy vegetables. Protect your eyes from sunlight by wearing sun glasses. Blink eyes often to keep them from drying out or becoming inflamed. Always keep your eyes clean. Give your eyes regular breaks if you use digital screens for long hours at a stretch.

In conclusion, it can be said that consulting an eye specialist (ophthalmologist) is crucial even if you sense minor vision problems. One may not be aware of the consequences of smoking and hence it is all the more necessary to check with the specialist.