World No Tobacco Day 2023: Tips To Beat Stress And Avoid Tobacco Use

We live in an extremely fast-paced world and each one of faces several challenging situations every day, leading to heightened stress levels. This unfortunately end up in adoption of unhealthy coping mechanisms. One of the most common and deadly methods of ‘relief’ used by stressed individuals is smoking and other forms of tobacco use. As a medical professional, the growing number of tobacco-related illnesses at our clinics, is alarming and bears testimony to the fact that more needs to be done to eliminate tobacco dependence.

Being able to understand stress and identify the factors that cause heightened anxiety is a good first step. Often, there are multi-factorial causes that include domestic and work issues, social and financial pressures or personal relationships. Recognizing these as the cause helps in developing healthier coping strategies.

There is no substitute for the basics – a balanced lifestyle with healthy dietary choices and adequate exercise play a crucial role. Studies have shown that engaging in physical activity for 20-30 mins causes endorphin release, calming the mind for several hours.

Stressed individuals must avoid triggers and temptations – peer pressure to go outdoors for a smoke is one such trigger at the workplace. Choose to have a glass of water whenever the tobacco urge arises.

Engaging in hobbies and relaxing activities can help as well.

One of the most powerful techniques for changing undesired habits is the practice of mindfulness. Engaging in deep breathing, practicing yoga, meditating – all help to quieten and focus the mind towards positive actions. Having a robust support system comprising family, friends and colleagues can encourage desired behaviour.

Tobacco is often said to be the most difficult dependence to cure. There will be times when one feels that this is beyond one’s control. At such times, one must be open to professional help and guidance.

Beating stress is a universal need. The use of tobacco is not. Each day without tobacco is a better day than the last. Once you quit, your body and mind will testify to an increased feeling of health and wellbeing – day after day. All it takes is a concrete first step. The rest will follow.