World No Tobacco Day: Quit Smoking for Healthy Eyes

Smoking not only poses significant risks to overall health, but it can also cause extensive damage to the eyes. In addition to quitting smoking, there are several important steps one can take to protect their eyes from harm.

Cigarette smoke contains toxins that enter the body and have detrimental effects on various organs, including the eyes. The habit of smoking increases the chances of developing serious eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy. If left unaddressed, these conditions can lead to vision loss. Smoking can also contribute to eyelid problems like inflammation, irritation, and puffiness under the eyes.

Smokers frequently don’t realise that cigarette smoke can harm vital eye structures including the lens, retina, and macula, all of which are necessary for sustaining healthy eyesight. Dr Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director, EyeQ shares a few of the main eye conditions brought on by smoking:

Cataracts

Cataracts greatly raise the possibility of visual loss. It develops when the eyes’ normally transparent lens gets clouded, which causes light sensitivity and blurred vision. Free radicals are more prevalent in the eyes when you smoke. Free radicals can harm the proteins and lipids in the eyes, causing deposits to build on the lens of the eye and the development of cataracts.

Age-related Macular Degeneration

With this condition, central vision is compromised, making it impossible or challenging to drive, read, and even identify colours and faces. If the illness is not addressed, blindness and permanent vision loss may result. Another significant risk factor for age-related macular degeneration is smokers’ tendency to have low amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, which shield the macula from UV exposure.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Smoking can up to 40% more likely to cause diabetes, which in turn increases the risk of diabetic retinopathy. Diabetes has the potential to harm the retina’s blood vessels. Because of this, the blood vessels begin to leak fluid and blood into the eyes, which can result in complete or partial blindness.

Dry Eyes

This ailment develops when the eyes fail to produce enough tears. Smoking cigarettes can aggravate existing eye discomfort and dryness.

Those who smoke are more likely to suffer eye disorders

Dr Sharma explains how smoking increases the risk of acquiring several eye conditions in:

Pregnant women

Smoking during pregnancy can raise the chance that the unborn child will develop retinopathy. This issue develops when the baby’s retina’s blood vessels are not fully formed, which can lead to retinal detachment and, in some circumstances, blindness. Diabetics

Smokers with diabetes are more likely to acquire diseases including diabetic retinopathy. Youngsters

A study has shown that youngsters can experience early onset smoke-related ocular problems. Smoke from cigarettes can cause the choroid to thin, endangering the health of their eyes.

Guidelines for eye safety:

Undoubtedly, one of the best strategies to ensure good eye health is to stop smoking. However, Dr Sharma shares some significant actions one can do in addition to stopping smoking to safeguard the eyes, such as:

Putting on eyewear or sunglasses before leaving the house to shield the eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays Blink your eyes often to keep them from drying out or becoming inflamed Keep your eyes clean Always maintain healthy levels of cholesterol, blood pressure, and glucose Give your eyes a break, especially if you’re doing something that strains them, like reading or using a screen.

There is never a bad time to stop smoking. It’s crucial to always keep in mind that quitting smoking is beneficial for your eyes as well as your general health.