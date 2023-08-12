World Organ Donation Day 2023: Who is the First Indian to Donate Organs? How Can You Become an Organ Donor?

World Organ Donation Day is observed on August 13 every year. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and transplantation. It encourages people to pledge to donate their organs and tissues after death to save lives and improve the quality of life for those in need. Various organizations and health institutions across the world participate in activities and campaigns to promote organ donation awareness on this day.

World Organ Donation Day 2023 Theme

The theme for World Organ Donation Day 2023 is “Step up to volunteer; we need more organ donors to fill the lacunae”. The theme focuses on a global call to the local public to emphasize the importance of pledging for organ donation, thereby decreasing the volumes raised for the need for an organ.

World Organ Donation Day 2023: History

World Organ Donation Day was first observed in 2005. The first organ donation was performed in 1954, when Ronald Lee Herrick donated his kidney to his twin brother. The surgery was a success and the brother lived for 8 years with the donated kidney.

World Organ Donation Day: First Organ Donor in India

According to various reports, the first organ donor in India is widely recognized as Lalitha Raghuram. In 1994, she became the first recorded living organ donor in the country when she donated a kidney to her husband, Dr Raghuram. This selfless act sparked awareness about organ donation and transplantation in India and played a significant role in encouraging the growth of deceased and living organ donation programs in the country.

How Can You Become an Organ Donor Today?