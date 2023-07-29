World ORS Day 2023: How ORS helps in Dehydration and Diarrhoea

Have you ever wondered how a simple solution like ORS can be a lifesaver? World ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) Day, celebrated on July 29th each year, is a significant event aimed at highlighting the crucial role of ORS in combating diarrhoea leading to dehydration, which is the second largest cause of mortality for children under the age of five. ORS is a simple, cost-effective, and life-saving solution that has revolutionised the management of these conditions, particularly in resource-limited settings.

ORS is more than just a superhero for one age group; it’s a universal solution that unites us all against dehydration and diarrhoea. No matter how young or old we are, ORS stands as a symbol of health for everyone. In this article, we will explore how ORS works and why it is indispensable in effectively managing dehydration and diarrhoea. The World Health Organisation recommends an ORS solution which has a total Osmolarity of 245 mmol/litre. This would manage dehydration resulting from diarrhoea or other causes effectively, while supporting gut health and cognitive function.

Understanding Dehydration and Diarrhoea

Dehydration and diarrhoea are closely linked and can lead to serious health consequences. Diarrhoea is a condition characterised by frequent, loose bowel movements that can rapidly deplete the body of essential fluids and electrolytes. When the body loses more fluids than it takes in, dehydration occurs, causing symptoms like thirst, dry mouth, fatigue, and dizziness. If left uncorrected, it can be fatal. It is crucial to address both issues promptly, especially in vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

The Mechanism of Action of ORS in Diarrhoea and Dehydration Management

Replenishing Lost Fluids: ORS efficiently replenishes lost fluids during diarrhoea, preventing dehydration and supporting rapid rehydration with its water, glucose and electrolyte content. Restoring Electrolyte Balance: By restoring crucial electrolyte balance, ORS plays a life-saving role in reducing hospitalisations and preventing severe dehydration in all age groups. Facilitates Nutrient Absorption: ORS’s ability to enhance nutrient and water absorption helps prevent malnutrition during diarrhoea, particularly crucial for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Combating dehydration due to Vomiting: The combination of glucose and electrolytes in ORS can be beneficial in countering dehydration due to vomiting, promoting better retention of nutrients and fluids in the body.

The Advantages of ORS Usage

ORS offers numerous advantages that make it an invaluable tool in the management of dehydration and diarrhoea:

Cost-Effectiveness: ORS is a low-cost solution that is easy to produce and distribute, making it accessible to a broad population, especially in resource-constrained regions. Pharma companies should adhere to WHO guidelines in order to prepare the perfect ORS. Ease of Use: ORS does not require specialised medical knowledge for administration. It can be used at home, making it an essential intervention in situations where immediate medical care is not readily available. Reduces Hospitalisations and Mortality: Timely and appropriate use of ORS can significantly reduce the severity of dehydration, leading to a decrease in hospitalisations and preventing fatalities, particularly among infants and young children. Suitable for All Age Groups: ORS is safe for all age groups, including infants, making it a versatile solution for managing dehydration and diarrhoea in diverse populations.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had launched the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) in order to intensify efforts to reduce child deaths due to diarrhoea in 2017. This program aims to create mass awareness about the most effective and low-cost diarrhoea treatment— An Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) solution. Several companies like Electral by FDC, Electrobion by Merck, Relyte by Shereya Life Sciences, Prolyte by Cipla and others are easily available lost-cost ORS solutions for the masses. World ORS Day is a vital reminder of the significance of ORS in managing dehydration and diarrhoea, especially in regions where these conditions remain significant.