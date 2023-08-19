World Photography Day 2023: Quotes to Help You Take Better Photos!

On January 9, 1839, the French Academy of Sciences officially validated the daguerreotype. On August 19, 1839, the French government after seven months said that the invention of the daguerreotype was a gift to the world.

2. “Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst." - Henri Cartier-Bresson

3. “When words become unclear, I shall focus on photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence." - Ansel Adams

4. “Photographs are just light and time." - Aza Holmes

5. “A portrait is not made in the camera but on either side of it.” – Edward Steichen

6. A photograph is usually looked at – seldom looked into." -Ansel Adams

7. I go and get the camera and do it. Photography is a medium in which if you don’t do it then, very often you don’t do it at all, because it doesn’t happen twice."- Paul Strand

8. “When you photograph people in colour, you photograph their clothes. But when you photograph people in Black and white, you photograph their souls!” – Ted Grant

9. “The painter constructs, the photographer discloses." - Susan Sontag

10. “Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever. It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”- Aaron Siskind.

How is World Photography Day celebrated?

The day is a time to celebrate the art and craft of photography, and to reflect on the power of images to capture and share moments in time. People on World Photography Day can share the beautiful pictures taken by them on their social media handles with the hashtag World Photography Day 2023. Schools and colleges can conduct interesting activities on World Photography Day. They can organize photography workshops, exhibitions, shoots, contests, projects, etc.