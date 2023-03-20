WORLD POETRY DAY 2023: Poetry is an artistic expression that allows the author to compose and convey deeply personal emotions, experiences and hope. It is a tool that allows the poet to hold a mirror to the society and to offer resistance against oppression. The language itself thus becomes very important.

World Poetry Day is celebrated on March 21 to promote the writing, publishing and reading, as well as teaching of poetry. It is also the day on which linguistic diversity is celebrated. Here, we look at the history and significance of World Poetry Day.

World Poetry Day: History

The present iteration of World Poetry Day was established by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in its 30th General Conference that took place in Paris, France, from October 26 to November 17, in 1999. The intention behind this adoption was to champion the cause of promotion and preservation of various endangered languages used in poetry.

As per UNESCO’s documents, it was the Moroccan National Commission, which requested that an International Poetry day be declared. This led to UNESCO’s Director-General organising an international consultation with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of poets, writers, members of PEN International, an association of writers and UNESCO-connected poetry centres.

UNESCO realised that adopting a World Poetry Day would help recognise regional, national and international poetry movements. Establishing such a day would promote linguistic diversity and encourage young people in particular, to compose poetry in their native languages. This in turn would help preserve native cultures that would have otherwise died from reduced usage or lack of literary usage.

World Poetry Day is celebrated with the active participation of National Commissions, NGOs, and the public and private institutions, such as schools, poetic communities, publishing houses, cultural associations, museums and municipalities, among others.

World Poetry Day: Significance

Whether it is Kalidasa, Rabindranath Tagore, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Bharathidasan, TS Eliot, or Alexander Pushkin, poets have captivated, moved and even transformed readers since time immemorial. Preservation of poetry is preservation of languages and cultures and an affirmation of individual talent. World Poetry Day celebrates and highlights this essential cultural preservation.

