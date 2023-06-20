World Refugee Day: Theme, History, Significance and Key Facts

WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2023: World Refugee Day is observed annually on June 20. It is an international day dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges faced by refugees worldwide. This significant day serves as a platform to honour the strength, courage, and resilience of millions of individuals who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, or terror. World Refugee Day sheds light on the plight of refugees. It also seeks to mobilize support and resources to address their needs and aspirations.

The day further emphasises the importance of compassion, empathy, and understanding in creating a more inclusive and welcoming world for those seeking refuge. On this day, organizations, governments, and communities come together to advocate for the rights and protection of refugees and to promote their integration into host societies. Read on to find out more about the day

WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2023 THEME

World Refugee Day is a global commemoration of the resilience and bravery displayed by individuals compelled to leave their homeland due to violence or discrimination. In 2023, the theme is “Hope away from home". It acknowledges people’s ability to find strength, rebuild their lives, and cultivate a sense of hope even in the face of immense challenges.

World Refugee Day provides an opportunity for people to raise awareness, show solidarity, and support the millions of refugees seeking safety, dignity, and a brighter future.

WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2023 KEY FACTS