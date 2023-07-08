World Rum Day 2023: 3 Rum Day Cocktails You Should Try

Celebrate World Rum Day with aplomb and some delicious rum cocktails. Indulge in the rich flavors and tropical vibes that this beloved spirit brings. Sip on classic concoctions like Mojitos and Piña Coladas, or explore innovative creations such as Dark and Stormy or Mai Tai. Rum Day Cocktails are the perfect way to raise a glass and toast to the delightful world of rum. Here are 3 recipes for you to cheer on!

Viva El Ron

Cuba Libre

Ingredients:

50 ml (1.7 oz) Viva El Ron

120 ml (4 oz) cola

15 ml (0.5 oz) freshly squeezed lime juice

Ice cubes

Lime wedge, for garnish

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. This type of glass is tall and narrow, typically holding around 300-400 ml (10-13 oz) of liquid.

Measure and pour 50 ml (1.7 oz) of Viva El Ron into the glass.

Squeeze the juice of half a lime to obtain approximately 15 ml (0.5 oz) of lime juice. Make sure to remove any seeds or pulp.

Add the freshly squeezed lime juice to the glass with the rum.

Slowly pour 120 ml (4 oz) of cola into the glass. The cola can be any brand or type you like.

Gently stir the ingredients together using a cocktail stirrer or a long spoon. Be careful not to disturb the carbonation too much.

Garnish the glass with a lime wedge by sliding it onto the rim. This adds a decorative touch to the cocktail.

Your Cuba Libre is now ready to be enjoyed! Serve it immediately and savor the refreshing combination of rum, cola, and lime.

Ashanti Spiced Rum

Ashanti Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

60 ml Ashanti Spiced Rum

5 ml simple syrup

2 dashes Spice Route Bitters

Orange peel (for garnish)

Method:

Take an Old Fashioned glass and add the orange peel and simple syrup.

Using a muddler or the back of a spoon, gently muddle the orange peel to release its oils and combine it with the simple syrup. This will help infuse the flavors into the drink.

Pour in the Ashanti Spiced Rum. Ashanti is a brand of spiced rum known for its unique flavor profile.

Add the two dashes of Spice Route Bitters. These bitters will contribute additional aromatic and flavor elements to the cocktail.

Fill the glass with ice cubes. The ice will help chill the drink and dilute it slightly.

Stir the mixture gently using a bar spoon. This will combine the ingredients and cool down the drink.

Once the cocktail is properly chilled and mixed, it’s time to garnish. Take a fresh orange peel and twist it over the glass to release its oils. This will give a lovely aroma to the drink.

Finally, drop the twisted orange peel into the glass as a garnish.

Your Ashanti Old Fashioned is now ready to be enjoyed!

Bush Rum Mango

Mango Mojito

Ingredients:

60 ml Bush Rum Mango

30 ml fresh lime juice

20 ml simple syrup

6-8 fresh mint leaves

Soda water

Lime wedges and mint sprigs (for garnish)

Method:

Take a tall glass and add the fresh mint leaves, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Using a muddler or the back of a spoon, gently muddle the mint leaves to release their oils and combine them with the lime juice and simple syrup. This will help infuse the flavors into the drink.

Fill the glass with ice cubes. The ice will help chill the cocktail and keep it refreshing.

Pour in the Bush Rum Mango, which is a rum infused with the tropical flavor of mango. It will add a delicious fruity twist to the Mojito.

Stir the mixture gently to combine the ingredients.

Top the glass with soda water. The soda water will add a bubbly and fizzy element to the drink while lightening the flavors.

Give the Mojito a final gentle stir to mix in the soda water.

Garnish the cocktail with lime wedges and a few fresh mint sprigs. The lime wedges will add a pop of citrus flavor, while the mint sprigs will provide an aromatic touch.

Your Bush Rum Mango Mojito is now ready to be enjoyed! Sip and savor the tropical flavors of this delightful rum-based cocktail. Cheers!