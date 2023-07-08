World Rum Day 2023: 4 Versatile Tropical Rum-Based Cocktails You Need To Try This Weekend

The weekend is here and it is also World Rum Day, therefore one has to do something special to commemorate both facts. Today is truly the ideal day to recreate the sunny vibes of a tropical getaway by mixing up an array of delicious beach-style cocktails at home, as you celebrate the timeless Caribbean history of rum. You can invite your friends over and host a lovely get-together too.

Here are a few delicious and easy-to-make rum-based tropical cocktails that will let you unwind, and enjoy the relaxed vibes of this hot summer’s weekend-

Hotel Nacional

Ingredients:

60ml OCHO RUM

22.5ml Pineapple Juice

7.5ml Lime Juice

7.5ml Simple Syrup

15ml Apricot Liqueur

Methods:

Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice Shake vigorously Fine strain into a coupe glass Garnish with a pineapple leave or a lime wheel

Frozen Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

37.5ml Coconut Water

37.5ml Pineapple Juice

1 Cup Ice

Methods:

Combine all ingredients in a blender Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms Serve in a highball glass Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag

Classic Mojito

Ingredients:

50ml White Rum

25ml Lime Juice

12 Mint Leaves

2 Tsp Extra Fine Sugar

25ml Soda Water

1 Sprig Of Fresh Mint

Steps:

Squeeze the lime wedges in a glass, gently press together the lime and the sugar Crush the mint into the glass with a bar spoon to release the oil Half-fill the glass with crushed ice and add the WHITE RUM & churn Top up with crushed ice and soda water. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

Ingredients:

50ml White rum

25ml Lime Juice

25ml Simple Syrup

4 Sliced Strawberries

1 Cup Crushed Ice

Steps:

Combine all the ingredients together Add a cup of crushed ice & blend a slushy consistency forms Serve in individual highball glasses.

Which one are you the most excited to try out?