World Samosa Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and 5 Must-try Recipes!

WORLD SAMOSA DAY 2023: World Samosa Day is celebrated on September 5 every year. It is a day to celebrate the beloved fried pastry that is popular all over the world. Samosas are made with a dough of flour and water, and they are filled with a variety of savory ingredients, such as potatoes, onions, peas, and spices. They are then deep-fried until golden brown.

WORLD SAMOSA DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

It is believed that samosas originated in the Middle East, possibly as far back as the 10th century. They were introduced to India by traders during the 13th or 14th century, and quickly captured the hearts and taste buds of the locals. Samosas are a popular snack food in many countries. They are often served as appetizers or street food. They can also be eaten as a main course, especially in India.

WORLD SAMOSA DAY 2023: 5 MUST-TRY RECIPES