Home » Lifestyle » World Samosa Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and 5 Must-try Recipes!
World Samosa Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and 5 Must-try Recipes!

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 12:08 IST

Mumbai, India

World Samosa Day 2023: No matter what your favourite filling is, there is sure to be a samosa recipe that you will love. (Image: Shutterstock)

World Samosa Day 2023: Celebrate this popular snack with recipes for chicken, potato, vegetable, dal, and palak samosas!

WORLD SAMOSA DAY 2023: World Samosa Day is celebrated on September 5 every year. It is a day to celebrate the beloved fried pastry that is popular all over the world. Samosas are made with a dough of flour and water, and they are filled with a variety of savory ingredients, such as potatoes, onions, peas, and spices. They are then deep-fried until golden brown.

WORLD SAMOSA DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

It is believed that samosas originated in the Middle East, possibly as far back as the 10th century. They were introduced to India by traders during the 13th or 14th century, and quickly captured the hearts and taste buds of the locals. Samosas are a popular snack food in many countries. They are often served as appetizers or street food. They can also be eaten as a main course, especially in India.

WORLD SAMOSA DAY 2023: 5 MUST-TRY RECIPES

  1. Chicken Samosa
    This is a classic samosa recipe that is made with ground chicken, onions, peas, and spices. The filling is then wrapped in a dough of flour and water and deep-fried until golden brown.
  2. Potato Samosa
    This is another popular samosa recipe that is made with potatoes, onions, peas, and spices. The filling is then wrapped in a dough of flour and water and deep-fried until golden brown.
  3. Vegetable Samosa
    This is a vegetarian samosa recipe that is made with a variety of vegetables, such as carrots, beans, and cauliflower. The filling is then wrapped in a dough of flour and water and deep-fried until golden brown.
  4. Dal Samosa
    This is a lentil samosa recipe that is made with lentils, onions, and spices. The filling is then wrapped in a dough of flour and water and deep-fried until golden brown.
  5. Palak Samosa
    This is a spinach samosa recipe that is made with spinach, onions, and spices. The filling is then wrapped in a dough of flour and water and deep-fried until golden brown.

