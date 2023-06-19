World Sickle Cell Day: How To Improve Haemoglobin for Anaemic Patients Using Home Remedies

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) remains a significant health challenge worldwide, affecting millions of individuals and their families. This inherited blood disorder, characterized by abnormal red blood cell formation, can cause pain, organ damage, and reduced life expectancy. The burden of SCD on healthcare systems worldwide is substantial. In India, the burden of SCD has significantly increased making it become the second-highest in terms of SCD burden. Nigeria has the highest burden of SCD. In order to combat the SCD burden, the Indian government is running a dedicated National Sickle Cell Disease Programme to achieve the ambitious goal of eradicating SCD by 2047.

Due to a lack of awareness, limited access to specialized care and high treatment costs, diagnosis and treatment of SCD often face barriers which further lead to underdiagnosis, inadequate management, and preventable complications. Most often patients with SCD encounter extreme anaemia issues. Integrating Ayurvedic and Nutritional supplements into a daily routine can at least aid in lessening anaemia problems and boost the immunity of patients. On World Sickle Cell Day, let us further dive deep into understanding what natural supplements and home remedies can actually prove helpful in improving the levels of haemoglobin among anaemic patients.

Dr. Amit Deshpande, Founder & Director, Activist suggests natural ways to increase haemoglobin in anaemic patients

1. Incorporating Iron-Rich Foods

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of a balanced diet in improving haemoglobin levels. Include iron-rich foods such as spinach, beetroot, dates, pomegranate, fenugreek leaves, and sesame seeds in your daily meals. These natural sources of iron help stimulate the production of haemoglobin and boost overall blood health.

2. Adding HB boosting Supplements

To increase the levels of haemoglobin in the body, preventive care is also important. Along with SCD patients, others should also consider including certain supplements like HB syrups and HB tablets that help boost HB. Among the vast sea of HB supplements, individuals should prefer consuming ones that contain Folic acid, Zinc sulphate, Vitamin D3, Ferrous Bisglycinate, Mecobalamin and Moringa.

3. Ayurvedic Herbs and Supplements

Certain Ayurvedic herbs and supplements can assist in improving haemoglobin levels naturally. Some popular choices include Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Triphala and Punarnava among others. While Ashwagandha is known for its rejuvenating properties and may help improve haemoglobin levels by supporting healthy blood production, Shatavari possesses antioxidant properties which aid in boosting haemoglobin and enhancing overall vitality. Triphala is a combination of three fruits—Amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki—which act as a natural detoxifier and assist in maintaining healthy blood composition. In addition, Punarnava is traditionally used in Ayurveda for its blood-purifying and rejuvenating properties, which may contribute to improved haemoglobin levels.

4. Lifestyle Modifications

Be it Ayurveda or Allopathy, the significance of a balanced lifestyle for optimal health cannot be ignored. It is equally important to integrate an active lifestyle along with additional support from Ayurveda or Nutraceutical Supplements. Regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management techniques like yoga and meditation can positively impact haemoglobin levels. Engaging in physical activity improves blood circulation and boosts the body’s natural processes, including haemoglobin production.

5. Herbal Drinks and Tonics

Ayurveda encourages the consumption of herbal drinks and tonics to increase haemoglobin levels naturally. A simple and effective remedy is a concoction of equal parts of beetroot and carrot juice, mixed with a dash of amla (Indian gooseberry) juice. Regular consumption of this tonic can enhance haemoglobin production and improve overall blood quality. Additionally, consuming fresh aloe vera juice or amla juice mixed with honey can also contribute to better haemoglobin levels.

World Sickle Cell Day certainly reminds us of the challenges faced by individuals with sickle cell anaemia and the importance of finding effective ways to manage the disease. By incorporating traditional methods along with modern medical advice and treatments, a holistic approach can be adopted to tackle the burgeoning burden of SCD. Let us strive towards a future where comprehensive solutions are available to all, promoting a better quality of life for those affected by sickle cell disease.