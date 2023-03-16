After a long and exhausting day, getting a good night’s sleep should be a top priority for everyone. Many of us, however, treat sleep as a luxury rather than a necessity. It’s easy to overlook the importance of sleep, but without proper rest, our work, eating habits, and overall health can suffer. In the short term, lack of sleep can adversely affect our ability to perform well at work the next day. In the long term, it can have serious health consequences.

It’s crucial to prioritize good quality sleep to wake up feeling refreshed, recharged, and ready to tackle the day’s challenges with energy and enthusiasm. Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

As a start point, it is important to understand what is a good night’s sleep and what is a poor sleep. “A good quality sleep is one in which you follow a sleeping pattern, not waking up for restroom breaks, checking on your phone and other activities which allows your body to optimize everything like the digestive system, nervous system, and other senses. You sleep every day at the same and wake up feeling fresh. Good quality sleep is also an indicator of the right sleeping environment,” says Archit Gupta, Managing Director, King Koil India.

On the other hand, a poor night’s sleep is one when you wake up frequently for multiple restroom breaks, waking up in between feeling hungry, bad mattress/pillow. These in turn affects the way you feel the next day. “You feel lethargic and this can put you under immense mental and physical stress. It has been proven that a poor night’s sleep impedes the ability to think clearly, in turn hampering the daily chores. Poor sleeping habits in the long run can also lead to irreversible health issues,” adds Gupta. However, making changes to lifestyle, diet, sleeping habits, sleeping environment, and doing exercises can have positive impact on sleep. The best way is to start making these changes and stick to it for at least 21 days.

Apart from these, the right mattress plays a significant role in determining the quality of sleep. “High-quality mattresses help relax both internal and external organs of the body. A good quality mattress will change your sleeping time, but a compatible, high-quality mattress will change your sleeping and waking lifestyle, boosting your overall health and keeping you refreshed and energized,” signs off Gupta.

