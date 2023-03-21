WORLD WATER DAY 2023: Water makes for a significant part of everyone’s life. Right from the day we were born, we have relied on water for survival. Because we are so used to water consumption and its availability, we take it for granted. Most of us, intentionally or unintentionally, also end up wasting water. It’s necessary to understand the importance of water and the fact that it needs to be saved.

To highlight the significance of water and its conservation, World Water Day is observed on March 22. It intends to address the concerns of people living without the access of safe drinking water. The official website of United Nations mentions that World Water Day 2023 is about Accelerating Change to solve the water and sanitation crisis.

World Water Day: History

The history of World Water Day can be traced back to the year 1992. Officially, this day was first adopted as a resolution by the United General Assembly Conference on Environment and Development, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. From 1993, the United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate this day as “World Water Day” to increase the awareness about the need and conservation of water.

World Water Day: Significance

Everyone knows that water is precious. About 60 percent of the human body is filled with water. It’s very important to understand that natural resources like water need to be protected, saved and preserved. Also, due to climate change and other man-made mistakes, the environment and ecosystem are affected. All this, in turn, lead to water crisis.

This is affecting the life and livelihood of billions of people. It becomes important to discuss about importance of water and bring awareness among the masses. On this day, various organisations, NGOs and individuals take action in their own way to deal with water scarcity.

World Water Day: Quotes To Share

“Thousands have lived without love, not one without water.” save water. - WH Auden “Water is the driving force of all nature.” - Leonardo da Vinci “The earth, the air, the land, and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So, we have to handover to them at least as it was handed over to us.” – Mahatma Gandhi “When the well is dry, we learn the worth of water.” -Benjamin Franklin

